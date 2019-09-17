Dead by Daylight Stranger Things Patch Notes: All Changes

Another huge chapter has arrived in Dead by Daylight and this time it’s a crossover with the popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

PC players have already gotten a glimpse at what to expect from this new chapter but if you’re on Xbox One or PS4 then this will be your first time you’ve had a chance to get your hands on the new chapter.

Unlike most chapters before, the Stranger Things one will bring two all-new survivors along with a new killer. If you’re a fan of the show you’ll definitely be recognizing Steve and Nancy, and you should be able to recognize the Demigorgon.

The Demigorgon has the ability to tunnel underground and get around the map, making him an extremely interesting killer. If you’re not all that interested in the killer side of things, maybe because you’re a survivor main, you’ll be happy to know that Steve and Nancy come with some powerful perks on their own.

Of course, new content isn’t the only thing that comes with a new chapter as we can always expect to see some bug fixes and perk changes as well. That hasn’t changed this time around and you can read all about those in the patch notes.

Unfortunately, the patch didn’t release the same day as the Nintendo Switch version, which comes out on September 24. This would have been a good opportunity to get all the platforms synced up on the same cycle, but that’s not how things played out.

Nevertheless, Switch players only have to wait an extra week and they’ll be good to go. Players on the other platforms just have to update their game and they’ll be able to enter the virtual world of Stranger Things.

Dead by Daylight Stranger Things Complete Patch Notes

You can take a look at the full list of patch notes below, courtesy of BHVR.

FEATURES & CONTENT

Feature – Added 2 new Status Effects; Oblivious (Survivor) and Undetectable (Killer). Currently, these status effects are applied to the new Killer, The Demogorgon, and The Nightmare. Oblivious: The Survivor is oblivious to the imminent danger of a nearby Killer. They do not hear The Killer’s terror radius and they are not considered as being within the terror radius for power or perk effects. Undetectable: The Killer enters a stealth-like mode which suppresses their red stain and terror radius, and blocks all Survivor aura-reading abilities.



Content – Added a new Killer (The Demogorgon).

Content – Added a new Survivor (Nancy Wheeler).

Content – Added a new Survivor (Steve Harrington).

Content – Added a new map (The Underground Complex – Hawkins National Laboratory).

PARTY MANAGEMENT & FRIENDS LIST

Merged “Survive With Friends” grouping functionality into “Play As Survivor” flow.

Friends List – See who is online and invite them to play or request to join an existing party, all from within the game.

In-Game Notifications – Notifications for incoming invites, requests to join, and players joining / leaving your party.

Survivor Parties now stay together between games – No need to re-invite after each match!

BALANCE

The Nightmare

The Nightmare now applies the Oblivious status effect to Survivors when he brings them into the Dream World and they remain Oblivious for the entire duration that they spend in the Dream World. This is indicated to Survivors by the status effect icon on the right side of the screen. This change makes it so that The Nightmare has a constant 32 meter terror radius, however, Survivors do not hear it when they are in the Dream World. Survivors still hear The Nightmare’s lullaby when they are in the Dream World, however, they are no longer affected by terror radius based conditions for perks (such as Coulrophobia or Overwhelming Presence). As a Survivor, if you do not hear The Killer’s terror radius, you are not considered to be within The Killer’s terror radius.

Misc Gameplay changes

Increased the amount of perks available in the players Bloodweb, starting at level 40.

Added 2 new score events when escaping and dying as the Obsession in the Survival category.

Added a new glow effect to Survivors’ health bar when bleeding out, carried and hooked. This is used to indicate that the health bar depletion is paused.

Added a debuff icon, similar to The Trappers Honing Stone add-on, when affected by The Nightmare’s Red Paint Brush, Swing Chains, Jump Rope and Outdoor Rope add-ons.

Adjusted the distance at which the player hears the Entity window blocker audio from 16 meters to 8 meters.

Art changes

Reworked the hair on Meg’s Game Set Match head customization items.

Adjusted the dynamic animation on the pony tail for Meg’s Teen Angst head customization item.

Added the band aid on Meg’s knee for the Tempo Runner outfit. Icons have also been updated to reflect this.

Reworked the hair on Jake’s Sharp Mustache Jake and Old Man Jake head customization items.

Optimization of hair materials.

Survivor perk changes

Left Behind: When you are the last Survivor alive in the trial, the hatch aura is revealed to you within a 24/28/32 meter range.

Dark Sense: Now triggers from any generator completion instead of only generators completed by the perk owner.

Killer perk changes

Dying Light: Your Obsession gains a 33% action speed bonus to unhooking and healing other Survivors. Each time you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession and the Obsession is alive, gain a token. If the Obsession is alive, all Survivors who are not the Obsession get a 2/2.5/3% penalty to repair, healing and sabotage speed for each token.

BUG FIXES

Killer related

Fixed an issue that could cause Survivors to become permanently Exposed when directly hit by The Clown’s bottles twice in a row with the Redhead’s Pinky Finger add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused The Clowns bottles not to have an impact sound when directly hitting a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag’s Dead Fly Mud add-on not to have the correct teleport range.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag’s add-ons to have the wrong power name displayed.

Fixed an issue that caused The Shape’s add-ons to have the wrong power name displayed.

Fixed an issue that caused The Wraith’s weapon to hide auras while Cloaked.

Fixed an issue that caused The Spirit’s weapon to hide auras when it was deconstructing and invisible.

Fixed an issue that visually caused The Ghost Face’s model to shrink for a few frames at the end of his mori.

Fixed an issue that caused The Ghost Face and The Shape to be unable to see exit gate auras while stalking.

Fixed an issue that caused The Huntress’ head to be misplaced in her shadow.

Fixed an issue that caused The Nurse’s arm not to fully appear when looking up and blinking.

Fixed an issue that caused The Trapper’s bear trap auras to be blocked by some assets or walls.

Fixed an issue that caused a lag spike every 3 seconds when playing as The Plague.

Fixed an issue that caused The Plague’s camera to lunge forward when landing after falling.

Fixed an issue that caused The Doctor’s arm not to correctly appear when pulling a Survivor out of a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused The Pig to have improper shadows for multiple animations.

Map specific

Fixed an issue that caused an invisible collision blocking player movement on the right side of the basement stairs.

Fixed an issue that could cause Survivors’ to become momentarily stuck after canceling the cleanse totem action on specific totems in the Badham Preschool maps.

Fixed an issue that caused improper lighting on some translucent materials in one of the preschool rooms in the Badham Preschool IV map.

Fixed an issue that caused ground shadows to end abruptly in the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed an issue that allowed Killers to climb a small brick wall and debris asset in the Crotus Prenn Asylum maps.

Fixed an issue that caused an invisible collision on either side of a stair case leading up to the temple building in the Temple of Purgation map.

Fixed an issue that caused an invisible collision on the broken bricks on the side of the warehouse building in the Coal Tower map.

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to cleanse the totem near the combine harvester from above in the Coldwind Farm maps.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be able to hit Survivors on the other side of the fences inside the slaughterhouse building in the Rancid Abattoir map.

Fixed an issue that caused an invisible collision on the back wall of the garage building in the Wretched Shop map.

Minor map bug fixes.

Misc LOD fixes and improvements.

Perks

Fixed an issue that caused Hex: Huntress Lullaby to have no effect on Toolbox repair skill checks.

Fixed an issue that caused Hex: Huntress Lullaby not to show or apply the Cursed status effect on any non-repairing skill checks.

Fixed an issue that caused Hex: The Third Seal to visually cap at 3 tokens.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Alert not to trigger an audio cue.

The value shown for tier I on Shadowborn did not match the actual value used, we’ve updated the text to match the value.

The value shown for tier II on Spies From The Shadows did not match the actual value used, we’ve updated the text to match the value.

Fixed an issue that caused Infectious Fright to have no effect on Survivors in the dying state.

Fixed an issue that caused the stun zone from Head On not to last for the full animation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Decisive Strike not to stun the Killer.

Miscellaneous

Added more logging to better help understand and track the issues where players are unable to successfully escape the trial through the exit gates, or perform certain actions.

Added more logging to better help understand the issue where players would see their friends’ in default customization despite having customization items equipped.

Added more logging to better help understand the issue that is sometimes causing players to experience permanent Haste with sprint perks.

Added a retry mechanism for updating the Rank after a Match is completed. We additionally implemented more analytics to track the “Rank Update Error” message some players are encountering and will keep a close eye on the result of this fix.

Tentatively fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in collisions. Added analytics to detect when this happens.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to cancel the healing action when pressing pressing or holding the sprint action.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the a case of infinite End Game Collapse when being forced to drop a Survivor near assets or collisions.

Fixed an issue that could cause the hatch not to spawn correctly if it spawned underneath a dead corpse.

Fixed an issue that caused emblem results breakdown percentage display to be rounded incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused players at Rank 15 or above to lose more than 1 pip when disconnecting.

Fixed an issue that caused no points in the Malicious Emblem for catching a Survivor in a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused no points in the Chaser Emblem for interrupting a Survivor, ending the chase.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors upper bodies to rotate when moving the camera while being mended.

Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors to use the male Survivor wake up animation when waking up another Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors to use the male Survivor animation when entering and exiting lockers.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to become offset from the Killer’s shoulder when they hit a surface.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong error message to appear when disconnecting the Ethernet cable while on a hook.

Misc cosmetic clipping and improvements.

Fixed an issue that caused no progress on the Devoted Gatekeeping achievement if the Killer hooks and sacrifices the final survivor after closing the hatch before the final generator.

Fixed an issue that caused certain types of skill checks (Hex: Ruin, Decisive Strike, Overcharge, Jigsaw searches and Snap Out Of It) not to count towards the Nerves of Steel achievement.

Audio & Localization

Fixed an issue that caused the Exposed status effect audio to overlap with The Shape’s Tier III audio SFX.

Fixed an issue that caused the audio cue when initiating a chase with the Obsession to play twice.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors sounds to have an unwanted panning.

Fixed an issue that caused audio occlusion while hiding in a locker.

Misc audio improvements.

Major localization translation and improvements.

UI & HUD

Misc UI improvements.

FIXES & CHANGES FROM 3.2.0 PTB

The Demogorgon

The recovery time when missing a Shred attack has been increased by 0.25 seconds, making a total of 2.25 seconds.

The Demogorgon cannot attack or charge Of the Abyss during the cancel of Of The Abyss.

Increased the distance at which a Portal can be placed near Exit switches from 1 meter to 4 meters.

Killer Instinct will no longer trigger on hooked Survivors.

Reduced The Demogorgon’s walking footsteps sound attenuation from 19 meters to 16 meters.

Reduced Portal sound range (spawning, cleansing, opening, closing) from 16 meters to 8 meters.

Reworked the audio on Nancy and Steve.

Added a vignette on screen for Survivors while in contact with a portal.

The perk Surge has been changed from 24 meters to 32 meters, and its effect from 12% to 8%.

Add-on changes

Black Heart’s effect that decreases charge time for Pounce Attack & Upside Down interaction was changed to “Slightly decrease the Shredded Attack miss cooldown (-0.25sec)” instead.

Mew’s Guts’ effect that decreases charge time for Pounce Attack & Upside Down interaction was changed to “Slightly decrease the Shredded Attack miss cooldown (-0.25sec)” instead.

Unique Wedding Ring: Change the rarity from Ultra Rare to Very Rare.

The Underground Complex

Tweaks and Balance of Hooks, slightly increased the distance between hooks.

Tweaks and Balance of Pallet Loops.

Added some additional collision on the top of the railings in the spare labs to prevent Survivors from holding the game hostage.

Prevented Survivors from taking the game hostage on the broken cat walk in the Rift Lab.

Boosted the priority on the post processes for the nurse blink blinders, was sometimes overridden by hallway post process priorities.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused Bloodwebs between levels 40-43 and 50 to not generate the maximum amount of perks if all remaining perks were Very Rare.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while waiting in a public lobby as the Killer.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to pick up items dropped from sacrificed Survivors.

Fixed an issue that caused corrupted audio to loop when a Survivor is sacrificed near an active portal.

Fixed an issue that caused some audio SFX to be missing when opening the exit gates.

Fixed an issue that caused The Pig’s Dash attack to count as a basic attack.

Fixed an issue that caused The Pig’s special attack, Ambush, and The Demogorgon’s special attack, Shred, to trigger the Exposed status effect and down healthy Survivors.

Fixed an issue that caused the stinger audio to play each time The Pig spammed the Dash attack.

Fixed an issue that caused The Trapper’s bear trap auras to be blocked by some assets or walls.

Adjusted the intensity of auras while in the Dream World as The Nightmare.

Fixed an issue that caused auras to be very dim while in the Dream World in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that caused The Clown’s bottles not to have animation while in the air after being thrown.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to scream multiple times when affected by The Clown’s gas bottles.

Fixed an issue that allowed The Nurse to blink past the Entity barrier at the exit gate in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that caused The Doctor’s arm not to correctly appear when pulling a Survivor out of a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused The Plague’s camera to lunge forward when landing after falling.

Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors not to scream when being mori killed by The Cannibal.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Back” prompt in the pre-lobby to consistently become grayed out when the matchmaking queue got interrupted.

Fixed an issue that caused the UI to break when trying to queue for a lobby when the Store button was grayed out.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killers UI to display “Find A Match” instead of “Unready” when readying up in a lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the last Survivor on the tally screen of a Custom Game to get a “Disconnected From Host” error message.

Fixed an issue that caused the Custom Game lobby to be unable to start if the last client double clicked the Ready button to ready up.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong error message when attempting to accept an invite to a full Custom Game lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the Surge and Pop Goes The Weasel perks to incorrectly stack.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Decisive Strike not to stun the Killer.

Fixed an issue that caused the traveling audio when traversing the Upside Down to play indefinitely after The Demogorgon is stunned while coming out of a portal.

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to see the aura of The Demogorgon’s portals while affected by the Blindness status effect.

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to see The Demogorgon’s shadow while it was traveling between portals placed on different levels.

Fixed an issue that caused The Demogorgon to see the world when traversing the Upside Down when using perks that affect FOV.

Fixed an issue that caused The Demogorgon to become invisible when stunned by Head On while coming out of a portal.

Fixed an issue that caused The Demogorgon’s hit registration to cancel when pressing the attack button during the Shred attack.

Fixed an issue that caused The Demogorgon’s portals to be missing an aura around the entrance of the portal.

Fixed multiple issues when a portal was destroyed while The Demogorgon was traversing through the Upside Down.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to repeatedly play the failed skill check animation when sealing a portal, if The Demogorgon previously teleported to it while the Survivor was sealing it.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be misaligned when hooked by The Demogorgon.

Adjusted the collisions on the bamboo trees that could cause players to get stuck in the collision in the Family Residence map.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to repair a generator from on side in the Badham Preschool I map.

Fixed an issue that caused the basement’s inner walls to be invisible in the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to cleanse a totem on the Arch tile in the Temple of Purgation map.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible for The Nurse to blink on the catwalk on the first floor of the Rift Lab in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed multiple issues that made it impossible to interact with generators from one side in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed multiple instances that prevented Killers from picking up Survivors underneath stair cases in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed multiple instances that prevented Survivors from sabotaging specific hooks in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to cleanse a specific totem in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Entity VFX not to appear on certain hooks in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that caused a hatch to spawn in a closed door in between 2 tiles in The Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that caused The Spirit’s hair to have transparency and LOD issues.

Fixed an issue that caused hair textures to render poorly on Low quality graphic settings.

Fixed an issue that caused players to appear in the lobby in default clothing when joining the lobby through an invite.

Reverted the changes to Jeff’s model.

Misc LOD fixed in The Underground Complex map.

Misc localization improvements.

Misc audio improvements.

Content from the UPCOMING HOTFIX PATCH 3.2.1

These changes aren’t live yet.

BALANCE

Demogorgon now Break pallets with a Pounce attack by default.

Perk Surge now grants the Destruction score event for each affected generator.

Perk Second Wind will now display the progress towards activating the perk.

