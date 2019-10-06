How to Get Decryption Core Fragments in Destiny 2

With the Divinity Exotic quest officially live in Destiny 2, players will need to venture around the solar system and slay a ton of Vex to unlock this weapon. After obtaining the quest and hacking the three oracles, you will be tasked with collecting 120 Decryption Core Fragments. This is much easier than it sounds and it won’t take a ton of time to complete.

You can obtain Decryption Core Fragments by killing Vex in the Vex Offensive activity. Launched from the map of the Moon, this activity tasks players with powering up plates, blowing up oracles, and killing a boss at the end. Every time you slay a Vex you will be instantly awarded a single Decryption Core Fragments. If you’re diligent and shoot any Vex enemy you come across in this activity you should be able to complete it in a single run.

Remember, you can only access the Vex Offensive activity after completing the quest given out by Ikora in The Tower. Doing so will let you play this 6 player, matchmade activity with either friends or random players. It’s quite easy since the recommended power is 750. Make sure to get some bounties beforehand so you can make progress towards them while you’re obtaining your Decryption Core Fragments!

