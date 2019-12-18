How to Make Fried Sha-Dough in Destiny 2 The Dawning

Destiny 2’s winter event is officially underway, so it’s time to start gathering ingredients and bake some snacks. There are a ton of recipes for players to discover, most of which are quite easy to complete once you know the ingredients. One of these is Fried Sha-Dough, which is presented as an offering for the Visage of Calus in The Tribute Hall. Apparently, our favorite fanfiction writing emperor is too busy to receive his gift in person.

In order to make Fried Sha-Dough, you will need 1 Dark Ether Cane, 1 Superb Texture, and 15 Essence of Dawning. You can obtain Dark Ether Cane by killing Scorn anywhere in the game. Undoubtedly the best place to farm these enemies is the Kingship Doct Lost Sector in The Tangled Shore. It’s a very, very short dungeon filled with Scorn that you can quickly obliterate.

Next, you will need some Superb Texture, which is acquired by killing enemies with your Super. It doesn’t matter which Super you use, however, we suggest using one that’s designed to clear rooms of foes. Ones such as Dawnblade, Arc Staff, and Hammer of Sol are perfect for quickly killing hordes of foes. It may take a few tries, so make sure to visit Public Events to refresh your Super energy.

As for Essence of Dawning, this material is obtained by completing various activities or Dawning bounties. The fastest way to farm this material is by playing the Team Scorch playlist, which is one of the quickest activities in the game. It’s a great way to quickly farm Essence of Dawn, which you will need a lot of for The Dawning quest.

