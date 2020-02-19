Is the Apex Legends Octane Edition Worth It?

A new Apex Legends season means another special cosmetic pack that players can purchase. Revolving around everyone’s favorite speedrunner, the Octane Edition is a $19.99 bundle that includes four cosmetic items and 1,000 Apex Coins. However, this edition isn’t cheap and one has to wonder if you’re even getting your money’s worth. Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s inside the Octane Edition and if you should actually spend $19.99 on it.

When you purchase the Octane Edition you obtain the following items:

Legendary Arachnoid Rush Octane Skin

Violet Widow Gun Charm

Legendary Arachnoid Charge Rifle Skin

Venomous Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Just looking at the value, a Legendary Skin typically goes for around 1,800 Apex Coins, which is a little under $20. Gun skins go for the same price and most charms are typically under $10. This means if we use the average price for all these items (along with the additional 1,000 Apex Coins) you would be paying just over $50 for everything included. As a package, the Octane Edition more than exceeds the amount asked by Respawn Entertainment. From a strictly monetary standpoint, the Octane Edition is definitely worth purchasing.

However, whether you should shell out $20 will largely depend on if you like the cosmetic items included. Since these don’t affect the gameplay, you should only purchase the Octane Bundle if you enjoy the skins. Additionally, there’s no reason to buy the bundle if you never play Octane. This is clearly for those who love this aggressive hero, so if you never find yourself picking him then this isn’t worth the money. Instead, you’re better off saving your money and using it in the store.

Apex Legends has a lot of skins, so don’t feel like you have to buy this outfit. It’s just another cosmetic item in a sea of outfits you can unlock.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for more news on games, MTG, entertainment, and more.