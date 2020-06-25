How to Complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 2 Challenges

We’re now into the second week of Fortnite Season 3 and that means that a whole new set of challenges are available for players to complete.

While you don’t need to do these challenges to level up your Battle Pass, getting them done will make it much easier, so there’s no real reason to avoid doing them.

At the very least, it gives you something to do in each and every match since you’ll have something else to work for outside of earning a Victory Royale.

With all that said, here’s a look at all of the challenges that are now live in Fortnite.

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

There are several challenges to complete and luckily, they won’t be too difficult to knock out.

Use different Ziplines at The Authority (0/8)

Search Chests or Ammo boxes at Holly Hedges (0/7)

Find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht (0/3)

Score a goal on the soccer pitch at Pleasant Park (0/1)

Eliminations at Lazy Lake (0/3)

Headshot Henchmen at The Fortilla (0/20)

Gather or Consume Foraged Items at The Orchard (0/5)

Outlast opponents in Solos, Duos, or Squads (0/500)

All in all, it’s a pretty easy set of challenges this week, so it shouldn’t be a problem for anybody who is actually trying to finish them all.

It’s a bit strange to see a Deadpool challenge pop up in Season 3, but that’s where we are at this point.

Best Way to Complete Challenges

As with most challenges, if you’re just trying to find the most efficient way to finish them, you’ll want to do so in the Team Rumble playlist.

This mode is largely casual and you’ll have practical free reign over the map since you just respawn if you die. Of course, you won’t be able to finish all of the challenges in this mode, so if you’re looking to outlast opponents, you won’t be able to cut corners.

If Fortnite and Epic decide to keep the challenges as easy as this going forward, it shouldn’t be hard at all to complete the Battle Pass this season.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

