Dead by Daylight The Twins: New Killer, Perks & More

It’s time again for another new killer to enter Dead by Daylight and with it comes not only the new character, but a set of new perks to learn and enjoy.

For many players, the perks are the most important part of a new chapter because those can be used on any of the characters in the game, so sometimes the DLC can be worth buying even if you don’t plan on using the killer.

With this chapter introducing The Twins, there will be three new perks to go along with them. Here’s a look at the new killer perks that are being added with A Binding of Kin chapter.

New The Twins Perks

As with any new killer, there will be three different perks to take a look at here. Let’s just dive right in and take a look at what this upcoming character has to offer.

Keep in mind that this is the PTB, so there’s a chance things could change once the content officially releases.

Hoarder

You protect what little you have and are perceptive to those rummaging through your stockpiles.

Receive a loud noise notification when Survivors interact with a chest or when they pick up an item within 24 meters of your location.

The trial begins with up to 2 additional chests in the environment. The rarity of items found in all chests is decreased.

Oppression

Life has been difficult for you, so you’ll make it difficult for others.

When you damage a generator, up to 3 other random generators also begin regressing.

If the affected generators are being repaired, any Survivors repairing htem receive a difficult Skill Check.

Oppression has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

Coup De Grace

As the end nears, you go in for the kill.

Each time a generator is completed, Coup de Grace grows in power. Gain a token.

Consume one token to increase the distance of your next lunge attack by 60%.

To play with these perks right now, head into the PTB on PC and give them a look! This will be a good opportunity to test things out so you can debut them on the live servers and have an edge over the competition.

The PTB isn’t open forever, nor does it stay populated for long, so make sure you get in there as soon as you can.

