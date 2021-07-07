Will Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Have a Sequel?

While Batman’s romp through the world of Fortnite might be over, things aren’t as bad as it seems for fans of the series.

If you read through all six issues, which you definitely should if you’re a fan of Fortnite, then you’ll know the miniseries ended with a big reveal. That reveal was indeed Season 7 villain Doctor Slone in Gotham City meeting with Deathstroke, Batman Who Laughs and Lex Luthor.

This is a big reveal for Fortnite players because it shows the Imagined Order is even bigger than we expected. Things are just contained to the island, but it actually branches a lot further.

It was also revealed that Deathstroke planted a Zero Point Anchor device that would link the Fortnite island to the DC Universe, indicating that a crossover could happen at any point.

Finally, the issue concludes with a rift appearing above the Daily Planet, perhaps as a nod to Superman coming later on in the season. But, will there be a sequel to this series? The hints are certainly there, but here’s what writer Christos Gage has to say.

Sequel is Possible

In an interview with writer Christos Gage and artist Reilly Brown, we asked if the tease at the end meant a sequel series was on the way in just a matter of months.

“Hmm, that’s an interesting question,” Gage said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say, but, probably.”

The word “probably” is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, but it seems like the story is far from over. Doctor Slone definitely has her own motives and the fact she’s roping in DC Universe villains can’t be good for anybody involved.

Whether the rest of this storyline will play out in Fortnite or in a comic book remains to be seen, but the door is left wide open for more stories to be told.

We still have a long way to go until the end of Season 7, so DC could launch a new series in time if they’d like to.

What Could Happen Next?

The direction Fortnite and DC go in are near endless at this point. The rift above the Daily Planet could bring not only Superman into the game, but maybe it could bring in a snapshot of Metropolis.

We’ve seen something like this happen in the past with Stark Industries bringing in a whole upstate New York POI back in Season 4. That end up being one of the strongest POIs in the game that season due to the Stark Rifles and the sheer amount of strong loot that could be found there.

If Metropolis did find a way to come to Fortnite, we expect that it’d be a very popular drop spot since players are always looking for a new place to hot drop. This is all just speculation at this point, so keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement from DC Comics and Epic Games in the future.

In the meantime, we’ll have to just remain patient and wait for Superman.

READ NEXT: Where to Interact with a CB Radio in Fortnite