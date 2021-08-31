How to Earn Free Cosmetics Playing Fortnite With a Friend

There’s a special promotion going on in Fortnite until the end of Season 7 that will reward players with playing with a friend.

To close out the season, Epic wants players to team up with a group to experience the end of what they have in store for us, and what better way to prioritize that than giving away some free cosmetics.

Freebies like this are nothing new in Fortnite, but usually there would be some sort of catch, but it looks like this will just require you to play.

You will have to get all signed up, so it’s not quite as simple as just installing the new update and playing.

Here’s how it all works and how you can get your free cosmetics as soon as possible.

To get started on earning the cosmetics, you’ll have to head over to this website and sign in using your Epic Games account or whatever account you use to play Fortnite.

From there, you should be all set to earn points that go towards unlocking rewards. While on the site, you’ll have the opportunity to set your daily bonus, which is just an hour time window that will give you three times the amount of points you’d normally get from this event.

From here, all you’ll have to do is get points, and there’s a variety of different ways for you to do that.

As laid out by the new Epic Games blog post, this is how you’ll begin accumulating points:

Every 10 Minutes Played Together in Battle Royale = 1 Point

Every 10 Minutes Played Together in Creative = 1 Point (maximum of 6 points per day)

Bonus: During your selected 60-minute Daily Bonus you will receive a 3X bonus for your time spent playing Fortnite (i.e., every 10 minutes played together = 3 points).

Now that you know what you have to do to get these rewards, the only thing you need to know is how many points you need.

Luckily, Epic laid out that information as well.

How to Get Rewards

Unsurprisingly, you need to get a lot of points in order to get all of the cosmetics, but that’s only if you want to get everything.

Avid Fortnite players should be able to do all of this with ease, but more casual players might find themselves struggling between now and the end of the season. In order to get the pickaxe, you’ll need to amass a total of 50 points, which means you might want to play in your triple point window.

Here’s the full list of rewards:

Outer Space Handshake Emoticon = 3 points

Invasion Remix Track = 10 points

Life’s a Beach Wrap= 20 points

Aquari-Axe Pickaxe = 50 points

This event runs until September 12 at 4 p.m. ET, so there’s plenty of time for you to get this done, but you don’t have forever. If you play during your triple point hour, then you should be able to get things sped up significantly. If you don’t do that, then it might turn into a grind. The choice is yours.

