Fortnite Switch Players Get Exclusive Shot For Free Skin

If you’re a player who is trying to take Fortnite seriously from a competitive standpoint, then chances are pretty high that you’re not playing on a Nintendo Switch.

However, that hasn’t stopped Epic from announcing an exclusive tournament for Switch players that’ll give them the chance to get a free skin before it hits the Item Shop.

This tournament will be open to all Nintendo Switch Fortnite players and the Cyprus Nell skin is up for grabs. This cosmetic leaked following the v15.50 update and it looks like it’ll end up being tied to the Reese skin that’s in the Battle Pass.

Here’s what you need to know about the skin and the tournament.

Fortnite Switch Cup 3

It might be hard to believe, but this is the third tournament that’s been held on the Switch, and if it’s like any of the previous ones, winning a prize won’t be too hard.

Unsurprisingly, the skill level of Fortnite on the Switch is much lower than other platforms, likely due to the more casual feel of the console.

This means that if you’re somebody who plays on a different platform but switch to the Switch for a day, you might be able to snag a free skin.

Victory Royales will be very important in this solo tournament as 20 points are available there, while an elimination will give you one point.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Victory Royale: 20 points

2nd: 15 points

3rd: 13 points

4th – 5th: 10 points

6th – 10th: 8 points

11th – 15th: 7 points

16th – 20th: 6 points

21st – 25th: 5 points

26th – 30th: 4 points

31st – 40th: 3 points

41st – 50th: 2 points

51st – 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point

There will be a maximum of 10 games played over your three hour window for the tournament. Be sure to check your in-game Compete tab on March 9 for the start time in your region.

As for how the rewards will be handed out, things look be a bit more exclusive than other tourneys.

Who Gets the Skin?

The players who are able to get the new cosmetic for free will obviously be among the best the game has to offer, but there’s no reason to not give it a try if you’re a Fortnite Switch player.

Here’s how it’ll all work out in your region:

Europe

1st – 700th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

NA East

1st – 460th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

NA West

1st – 200th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

Brazil

1st – 200th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

Asia

1st – 1,000th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 60th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

Middle East

1st – 80th “Cyprus Nell” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and “Quantic Pulsar” Back Bling.

The official rules for the tournament can be found here. Your work will certainly be cut out for you, so make sure you give it your best!

If you’re unable to win the skin for free, you’ll still be able to grab it when it hits the Item Shop at a later date.

