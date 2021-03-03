Fortnite Female Midas Bundle Finally Revealed

Although it was revealed at the very beginning of Fortnite Season 5 in a loading screen, players have had to wait very patiently for the female Midas variant skin.

Instead of being a different style for Midas, who was a Battle Pass skin, this will instead be part of a bundle. The official name of the skin is Marigold, and she’ll be part of a bundle that’ll come with a set of quests that can be completed to earn V-Bucks.

We’ve seen skins release with challenges in the past such as Skull Trooper and Tomatohead, but it’s not an entirely popular thing to see anymore.

Previously, we’d see challenges as a way to unlock a new style for a skin, but this one will be used to unlock V-Bucks instead, which would essentially just be getting your money back. Here’s everything you’ll get in the bundle.

Golden Touch Challenge Pack

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have our look at the Marigold skin along with the pickaxe and back bling that’ll be coming as part of the set.

The main draw here will be the 1,500 V-Bucks you can earn since this will be used to buy more cosmetics or even the Battle Pass in the future. You won’t just get these V-Bucks by buying the skin, but you’ll have to complete some challenges instead.

It looks like you’ll be able to get these V-Bucks by completing quests, and completing 30 of them will get you the final 500 V-Bucks.

Now, this late in the season might seem strange to see something like this because there aren’t that many quests left. You’ll likely be able to carry over your progress into the new season, so this shouldn’t be anything you will have to worry too much about.

If that isn’t the case, we’ll be really surprised as a lot of players will be locked out of getting all of their V-Bucks.

When Does the Bundle Release?

The big question now is when will this bundle come out in Fortnite? Things in the Item Shop are a bit hectic right now as we have several crossover skins in there and Lazarbeam’s Icon Series skin will be releasing soon as well.

This Marigold bundle will be big enough news that it could headline the shop, so we’ll likely be waiting for things to settle down a bit before it releases. Of course, it could show up in a similar spot as The Last Laugh bundle and stay there for a while.

It’s tough to say exactly what the case is for the bundle as nobody knows for certain except for Epic. For all we know, it could be in the Item Shop as early as today, so just keep an eye out for it.

This is a very sought after skin, so make sure you pick it up when you can because there’s no telling how often it’ll be back in the shop. The fact that you can earn your money back with it is just icing on the cake.

