Galactus Mysteriously Disappears From Fortnite Horizon

Throughout the entirety of Fortnite Season 4, Galactus has been making his way slowly towards the island where he’ll surely cause a lot of damage.

As a result, various Marvel heroes have appeared on the island in an effort to stop this, and in their preparations, Galactus has nearly arrived.

For a while, you could look up at the sky and see the Marvel villain getting closer and closer, but on Sunday, players were suddenly reporting that he was missing from the horizon.

It’s tough to know what the idea behind all of this is, but Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A might have an idea of where he went and where we should keep an eye on.

Where is Galactus?

If you’re on the next-gen consoles, then you might be able to get an early look at something that could hint at the end of the season.

Ali-A points on that if you’re on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll be able to see a small light in the distance while on the Helicarrier.

“You see that light there, off in the distance,” he says around the 3:06 mark. “I first noticed that when I jumped on next-gen version of Fortnite. That light is super obvious. We don’t know what it is right now, but could play a huge part in a live event or some part of the story. Keep an eye on it.”

This could be Galactus, but it also might be nothing. Just something to chew on.

When Will He Be Back?

No, Galactus is not "gone", as he has gotten closer to the island he became more and more transparent, with this week's upcoming update we should see a 3D Model in the sky instead of the 2D Image that just got closer and closer. But yeah, just wacky transparency stuff going on. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 16, 2020

Fear not, True Believers, because Galactus will certainly be back before the end of the season as he needs to bring the destruction to the island.

Whether he shows up in the sky again remains to be seen, but we can definitely count on him appearing again in the future.

We’re not entirely sure on how he’ll be defeated, but with the likes of Thor, Iron Man, and several other heroes on the island, we can put our faith in the heroes.

Fortnite Season 4 wraps up November 30, so we’ll have all of our answers soon enough.

