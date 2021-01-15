Fortnite IO Guards Get a Small Buff With a Twist

The IO Guards have been one of the most controversial parts of Fortnite Season 5 so far, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t without their benefits.

By far the biggest issue that’s pointed is the fact that they will just hunt you down while you’re in the middle of a fight, or that they’ll just show up at the absolute worst time.

Since they spawn in waves of three, it can be pretty tough to fight off all of them at once, especially if you’re just trying to rotate or if you’re already in a fight with another player.

As a result, many players just try to ignore them because the loot they drop just isn’t really worth it. Now, following the v15.20 update, there’s actually a reason to stop ignoring them and eliminating them instead.

IO Guards Have Better Loot Now

Following the recent update, the loot that the guards drop can include mini shields, which is a nice change of pace.

Of course, the guns they drop are practically useless, but now you can stock up on shields if you have to eliminate them. The downside is you might end up needed those shields after a fight with them, so it might end up just being a trade in the end.

What’s the Point of IO Guards?

Even with this buff, if you can even call it that, the IO Guards are largely just pests that get in your way.

Epic Games seems to really like having NPC characters like this in Chapter 2, so it makes sense why they’re there, and it even makes sense from a lore perspective, but it’s still just hard to wrap your head around.

Players complain about being eliminated by them daily, and this problem is only enhanced by the fact they can show up in tournaments. Yes, they are part of the game, but you have to wonder what they really add.

Them dropping shields is a step in the right direction, but it still feels like they’ll need more before they are truly accepted by the community.

