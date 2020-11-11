Fortnite The Last Laugh Trailer Hints At Return of Old Weapon

Strangely, Epic Games is closing out their Marvel season in Fortnite with a special bundle that’ll bring some DC supervillains to the game.

The Last Laugh bundle will introduce The Joker, Poison Ivy, and a new Midas skin into the game, bringing the number of superheroes in the game up even higher.

Ahead of the bundle’s release, we’ve gotten a look at leaked gameplay featuring these skins, and we’ve also gotten a look at a trailer.

In this leaked trailer, not only does it officially reveal the bundle for us to see, but it also features the return of an old weapon that hasn’t been seen in Fortnite for quite a while now. That weapon in question is C4.

Is C4 Coming Back?

Last Laugh Bundle Trailer: pic.twitter.com/8CdLPmFw4w — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) November 10, 2020

In the trailer that was leaked by FireMonkey, we can see that C4 plays very prominent role with The Joker blowing a lot of stuff up using it.

Now, that could lead us to believe that Epic Games could be on the verge of adding these explosives back into the game, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

We know that seeing things in trailers and teasers doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll show up in the game, but the hype train has already left the station.

When Could It Happen?

We still have at least one update left before the season ends, so if it was going to arrive this season, that patch does seem like the time they’d do it.

Perhaps the C4 could arrive on the same day as The Joker, which would be a cool little surprise. With so many wacky items in Fortnite right now such as Mythics and Jetpacks, the C4 could actually feel right at home.

When we last saw C4 in the game, it was incredibly powerful as it could completely blow away builds like nothing, but now we have things like the Unibeam that can do that, so there’s no real reason this explosive can’t come back.

