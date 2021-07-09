First LeBron James Fortnite Skin Teaser Appears In-Game

The cat’s really out of the bag now and LeBron James is coming to Fortnite as a skin.

Information about this has been out for there for a few months now, with it first being revealed in a court document and then later confirmed by a leaker.

Interestingly enough, Epic has remained very tight-lipped on the existence of a LeBron Icon Series skin, but it looks like there’s no going back now.

If you head on over to Believer Beach and sift through the graveyard of the Cosmic Summer party, make your way to the basketball court and check out the basketball court.

LeBron Teaser Revealed

The Lebron James x Fortnite teaser has just been enabled! This Mural has a second stage, so expect to see more updates regarding this hype for the Lebron James Icon Series Cosmetics soon! pic.twitter.com/Mnw39Dnhn5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 9, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a look at the mural itself and he confirms that it’ll be getting another stage sometime in the near future.

If you didn’t know the Lakers superstar was coming Fortnite, now you know. The mural that is now on the basketball court appears to be very clear and LeBron will be in Fortnite is just a matter of time.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, LeBron will be added in the next update, which will presumably be next Tuesday, July 13.

The teaser itself doesn’t give us much to go off as to what the skin will look like, but we can at least assume it’ll look like LeBron himself.

However, it could go down a similar path as Neymar Jr. where the regular version looked like him and then a variant that allows him to transform into something else.

It’s worth mentioning that this debut does line up close to the release of Space Jam 2, so perhaps we could see some sort of other tie-in to the film.

More NBA Players Coming?

A painting was spotted in Chicago by u/HostessGlazedDonut hinting for the 14th! There's also a painting that will appear ingame this/next week named Majesty/Grandeur & an upcoming skin with this text: "Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests" Show me your guesses 👑👀 pic.twitter.com/ugElx1ShuY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2021

We’ve seen the NBA crossover with Fortnite a few times now, whether it’s the release of actual NBA jerseys or players like Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell getting their own locker bundles.

The mural that’s painted in Chicago could be an indication that LeBron’s Laker teammate Anthony Davis could actually be joining him.

There’s no leak or confirmation this is the case, but there is an argument that can be made. For starters, Davis is from Chicago, so the mural being painted there makes a lot of sense.

The mural also has wings on it, much like Davis’ character in Space Jam 2. The resemblances are certainly there, but whether Epic has plans to bring him over is another thing entirely. He’d possibly be worthy of his own Icon Series skin if Epic does make that choice, so don’t hold your breath.

Another thing to keep an eye on is if there will be a crossover with Space Jam 2. Fortnite teaming up with movies in the past has been something that happens regularly, so there’s no reason to suspect that Space Jam 2 will be omitted.

This is just speculation, so take it all with a grain of salt. If there is going to be a crossover, expect to see it in the coming days as the movie releases on July 16. At the very least, we’ll be getting LeBron, but who would say no to extra goodies? Certainly not us.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Leak Suggests Another New Element Joining Fire