Fortnite Buffs Sideways Rifle in Season 8 Hotfix

While there wasn’t a major update this week in Fortnite, there was still a hotfix that brought some changes to the game, and there’s even a new gun for players to use.

The Combat Pistol, something that was already known to be in the works, has finally released and now players have that and the Combat Assault Rifle to mess around with. The Combat Pistol is a very strong weapon in the right hands, but it comes with some major recoil, so make sure you hit your shots.

If that’s not necessarily what you’re the best at, then you might want to give the Sideways Rifle another try. As part of this v18.30 hotfix, Epic Games gave this gun a buff that makes it more viable than it has been in the past.

They don’t get into the nitty gritty of the numbers that were enhanced, but they do let you know that this gun is better than it was in the past.

Sideways Rifle Buffed

It seems like nothing can topple the meta that is the Pump Shotgun along with a SCAR, but Epic is trying to get players to mix it up. If you’re trying to win a game, then that will likely remain the case going forward, but grabbing a Sideways Rifle can now be a viable option.

In the blog post, they say the gun has received some changes that will allow it to dish out its max damage a bit faster.

“The Sideways Rifle has seen some refinements,” says the post. “It now reaches its superpowered state (or “close to overheating” state) faster, stays there longer, and is more accurate. Pick one up and take advantage of these changes.”

To summarize, this means the gun will now charge up to its full strength quicker, it’ll stay in that state for longer, and it’ll have better accuracy than it did before. These three changes make it much better than it was in the past, but it’s tough to say if it’s worth it.

If you’re somebody who likes to have fun when playing Fortnite, there’s really no reason to not give it another try now.

One Big Update Left

So basically, here are the next 3 updates: V18.40

V19.00

V19.01 Also, the version number does not confirm or deny if the next season will be Chapter 3 or chapter 2 season 9, it's just a game version number lol — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 8, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, there’s just one update left for the season that will require downtime. This does make sense since the season is set to end in under a month, and it feels like this one sort of flew by, and that’s with a whole month of Fortnitemares in the middle of it.

Now, there’s a big question of whether the next season will usher in a new chapter or if it’ll simple bring on Chapter 2 Season 9. It’s tough to say what the case may be, but strong arguments are popping up that say this could be the final season of Chapter 2.

That would mean the world of Fortnite would drastically change in the near future because Chapter 2 gave us all new mechanics like swimming and fishing, and it also gave us a brand new map to explore. Many fans are begging Epic to bring back the old map, so this would be the time Epic could do that, or they could release a new map entirely.

