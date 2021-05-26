Fortnite Leaks Reveal Tons of Info on Upcoming UFOs

Something that it looks like Fortnite players will have to get used to in the near future is alien abductions.

No, we’re not talking about real-life abductions, although some content creators are getting strange videos in the mail that may or may not be related to Fortnite.

Following the v16.50 patch, which is suspected to be the final update of Season 6, lots of news about UFOs leaked, and while they aren’t in the game yet, it’s expected that they’ll be here very soon.

There’s a lot of information to unpack here, so let’s take a look at everything we know about the aliens and the UFOs so far. Keep in mind that all of this is leaked information, so it’s subject to change and is far from confirmed.

What to Know About UFOs

More infos about the Alien Abduction UFOs: – When they abduct you they restore your Health & Shield to 100

– They have a max capacity of 20 players

– They can mass abduct a squad/enemies

– They select abductees before abducting them

– They appear from the first zone — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we have the skinny on what to expect from the UFOs, and more specifically, alien abductions.

We knew that these ships would come and beam you up, but we didn’t know exactly what the reasoning was for that. While we still don’t know what it’s being done, we do know more details.

The UFOs have a max capacity of 20 players, indicating that they will pick up several players before dropping them off. Does this mean players will be able to walk around while inside of the UFO?

They will be able to abduct entire squads and players will be notified before they are taken by the aliens. Instead of being eliminated, the aliens will bump your health and shield up to 100 before dropping you off. It sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

Even more infos about the upcoming UFOs; – Takes 3 seconds to select/warn abductees

– Takes 2 seconds to abduct

– Only 1 spawns then they increase to 5 (I think)

– They appear 15 seconds after every storm

– Their chances of spawning (in zones order): 10%, 20%, 40%, 80%, 100% — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

The warning and selection process takes three seconds and players will be abducted in just two. It’s unclear if there’s anything players can do to stop this process, so it’s tough to say if it’s annoying or fine.

They will start spawning in 15 seconds after each zone, and have a better chance of spawning the later the game goes.

They Won’t Ruin Competitive

And finally, the UFOs will start to appear at the end of this season (NOT IN COMPETITVE) and they will randomly abduct players, fully heal them and throw them somewhere else! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

If you’re somebody who likes to compete in Fortnite, you won’t have to worry about these UFOs affecting you.

HYPEX says they will appear at the end of this season, but they won’t be showing up in competitive. This means Arena mode and any tournaments you play in will be free from this in them.

The confirmation that they will be showing up at the end of Season 6 is cool news, because it means we should have some sort of event to look forward to. They should be a way of bridging the gap between seasons 6 and 7, so that will be interesting.

Whether they will be sticking around into the start of the next season remains to be seen, but we don’t have to worry about for a few more weeks yet.

The end of the season is looking pretty interesting, so let’s hope Epic is able to keep the ball rolling and finish strong. In meantime, we’ll be preparing ourselves for probes by the aliens.

