Epic Accidentally Leaks Fortnitemares & Return of Midas

We’ve known it was coming all month, but it looks like it’s finally time for Fortnite to unveil their annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares.

There have been a bunch of leaks leading up to this point, whether it’s the first look at the upcoming Battle Bus or the hints that Midas could be making a return.

If you remember, it looked like Midas was defeated at the end of Fortnite Season 3 after he appeared to be eaten by a shark, but it looks like Epic wasn’t done with him.

We already knew he was coming back in November as part of the Last Laugh DC bundle, but we didn’t know if that was just a one-off skin.

Thanks to the Fortnite Russia news page, we know that Midas will indeed be coming back for Season 4’s Fortnitemares, and it could be starting up very soon.

Fortnitemares Could Begin October 21

The Russian In-Game news feed got accidentally updated to "Fortnitemares: Revenge of the Midas"! This means it is VERY likely that we'll get the Fortnitemares patch tomorrow. 👀 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 20, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the Fortnite Russia in-game news page updated and said the name of the upcoming event was Fortnitemares: Revenge of the Midas.

This pretty much confirms Midas will be returning, much to the delight of fans who enjoyed him being in the game.

On top of that, this makes it seem like the start time could be as early as tomorrow, October 21. We know the the current Stark-upgraded Battle Bus will be leaving on that date, so there has to be something to replace it.

What Else Can We Expect?

On top of this leak, we should be getting even more spooky skins coming to the game as we approach Halloween.

If Fortnitemares is anything like previous years, we should also be getting some challenges to complete which will help us unlock some exclusive cosmetics.

The beginning of the event will also come with a new patch, so if there are going to be a bunch of new items and weapons added to the game, that will be when Epic Games will do it.

