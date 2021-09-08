NBA 2K22: Everything You Need to Know About MyNBA New Features

Each year, 2K expands the gap between their franchise mode and everyone else in the sports video game genre.

With a next-gen version of the game adding major layers to the concept in NBA 2K21, there was a concern that MyNBA in NBA 2K22 would be scaled back.

Based on the press release and Courtside Report 2K provided me on Tuesday, it doesn’t appear as though the development team added as many new things as usual, but there is some reason to believe the overall functionality has improved.

Among the newest features are Conditional Coaching (which allows users to input commands that employ certain strategies for specific instances in a game).

There is also a revamped spreadsheet/layout concept designed to put more information on the screen to limit the need to scroll.

There’s also training schedules which include load management concepts.

It appears the majority of the work on MyNBA has been done under the hood rather than in shiny new features.

MyStaff is The Biggest New Feature in MyNBA

The major addition for NBA 2K22 MyNBA this year is the MyStaff feature.

The descriptions of the features come from a Courtside Report provided on Tuesday. This is 2K’s breakdown of the four levels of management in MyStaff:

We’ve kept a similar format to help make sure it still feels intuitive to those familiar with the old system, but I’m sure a few things jump out in the above screenshot where you’ll notice everyone listed here is a coach, as well as ‘Coaching’ listed in the upper portion of the screen. We’ve greatly expanded the staff for every team, so now you have four departments with positions you’ll need to fill: Front Office (Governor, GM, Assistant GM, CFO)

Coaching (Head Coach, Shot Doctor, Bigman Coach, Post Defense Coach, Perimeter Defense Coach, Guard Guru, Wing Whisperer)

Scouting (Head Scout, 4 Domestic Scouts, 2 Foreign Scouts)

Sports Medicine (Team Doctor, Strength Trainer, Stamina Trainer, Sports Psych, Sports Science, Physio, Sleep Doctor) The Front Office needs every position filled, and you need a head of each department. Beyond that, you’ll have a cap of 17 total staff positions you can fill, in addition to balancing the staff budget.

This a pretty complex, but exciting addition to the MyNBA package overall, though it is good you can have this aspect simulated if it is overwhelming.

MyNBA Staff Impact

During a recent stream, I was just talking about 2K implementing clearer impacts for staff. My concept dealt solely with head coaches, but the MyStaff feature seems to go far beyond the person roaming the sidelines.

This is 2K’s breakdown of the impact the members of MyStaff have on your players and the organization:

MySTAFF is a dramatic change to how you approach a franchise in the big picture, and the staff you have will have immense effects both in terms of how your team performs in a given year, as well as the direction your franchise takes in the long run. To take a deeper dive, let’s take a look at the Sports Medicine department, as well as the various jobs found within: Team Doctor –Impacts all of the other Sports Medicine jobs, and in the event of a vacancy in the position, uses the Team Doctor’s attributes and badges at half capacity

Strength Trainer –Assists in the development of strength and vertical.

Stamina Trainer –Assists in the development of conditioning, stamina, and hustle.

Sports Psych –Impacts team chemistry and morale; without the presence of a strong Sports Psych, it’s possible teams can tailspin into a negative cycle of morale and team chemistry drops.

Sports Scientist –Essential to the prevention of injuries, they help both give benefits in terms of player durability on individual body parts as well as reducing the chance to be injured.

Physio –The one that helps players rehab from injuries.

Sleep Doctor –Helps manage the health and wellness of players, allowing them to better manage season fatigue. All of the jobs have been designed to be important and leave the player to make meaningful choices. Do you have a young and healthy team, and prefer to focus on having strong trainers? Or do you have a roster of older vets and the focus is more on injury prevention and mitigation? These are questions that you’ll have to ask and evaluate yearly as your lineup changes.

I see the Physio staff member as well as the Sleep Doctor, and even the Sports Scientist, but none of this will matter if 2K hasn’t fixed its injury and stamina issues.

In NBA 2K21 and many before it, in-game injuries almost never happen and playing fatigued players was inconsequential. Hopefully, the reference to staff members–who would directly impact these aspects of the game–is an indication of the injury and stamina systems functioning properly.

MyNBA Will Feature 3 New Pre-Built Custom Teams

For gamers who want to have expansion or rebranded teams, but don’t want to bother to create the uniforms, logos and arena, 2K has added 3 new pre-built teams. They are:

Bronx Brawlers

Honolulu Breeze

Omaha Airmen

No, this doesn’t mean we can’t create teams anymore from scratch. This was done to make using the expansion system quicker.

MyNBA Bug-Less in 2021-22?

There is a key aspect of the summary that doesn’t feature great detail, but it could be the biggest selling point for MyNBA this year.

For years, MyLeague and MyNBA has had its collective greatness a bit tarnished by elements that didn’t work properly. I have personally provided 2K feedback and I know the rest of the community that loves this part of the game has as well. Could one tiny segment of the blog mean we’ll see a great number of the bugs fixed?

The blog reads: “We’ve got big changes to MySTAFF and Training to add new layers of depth to any type of MyNBA you create, plus better spreadsheets across the mode, new pre-built teams to play with, greater control over the way your teams run via simulator, and a countless number of bugfixes and other minor improvements to continue to improve your experience this year!”

Let’s hope so.

