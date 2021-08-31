NBA 2K22 Trailer: What You Might Not Have Seen [WATCH]

2K released the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22 on Monday, and the takes on the preview range from relieved to drastically underwhelmed.
Here is a look at it:
While a few things are obvious, like a more accurate face scan for cover athlete and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, there are some things that you may need a more keen eye to see.
A Few Notes About the NBA 2K22 Trailer
There were a few things that might have slid by, both positive and negative. One for the latter group is the render of Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham.
Clearly, 2K has been unable to get a scan of Cunningham, and his render isn’t anywhere close to accurate besides skin tone and his hairstyle is in the same family, but not on point.
The NBA 2K Reddit account called the render an “imposter,” but also said 2K has since had Cunningham and other rookies in to be scanned.
One major question is will the updated renders make it into the game on Day 1, which is September 10, or will we have to wait a little while?
It is hard to say because this release feels as though it is coming down to the wire. Developers might be working on this game into the final week. That’s a recipe for a post-launch roster and likeness update.
In case you’re not sure how Cunningham looks, this a picture of the No. 1 overall pick in his Pistons jersey.
The trailer isn’t a cinematic, it’s actual gameplay. In case you needed proof, take a look at this screenshot the NBA 2K Reddit account posted.
You can see the scoreboard in the background.
For those of us who have made a highlight montage or messed around trying to get a specific animation for whatever reason, we know how this sort of thing comes about.
You basically put the game on the lowest difficulty, mess with some sliders to make it easier to pull off the desired moves. It’s cool to see 2K devs doing the same process and using something close to the build fans will have to create highlights.
This tells you that everything you see in the trailer can be performed in an actual game of 2K.
The Missing Pieces of the NBA 2K22 Pre-Launch Hype
Clearly, this week is about gameplay. Next week should focus on The City, MyCareer, MyNBA and MyTeam. That’s a lock to pack into a three or four-day period before the game releases.
2K influencer Power DF brought up a good question. He wondered aloud about the chance to test the MyPlayer Builder. It is something that is usually closely related to the demo.
With no demo, it seems players might be left to experiment on their own post-launch. I’m not sure how that will go over with people who spend extra money to get their MyPlayers up to snuff quickly.
This has been a peculiar pre-release launch period, but all of the news seems to be making its way out, slowly but surely.
Also Read:
- NBA 2K22: Everything You Need to Know About the WNBA Experience
- NBA 2K22 Release Date: 2K Responds to Delay Rumors
- NBA 2K22 Player Ratings: Top-Rated Stars, Rookies and Dunkers Revealed
- NBA 2K: LeBron James-Steph Curry Mashup is Oddly Perfect
- NBA 2K22 Soundtrack to Allow Gamers to Make Their Own Music