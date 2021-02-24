Pokemon GO Events for March 2021 Announced

Niantic announced the upcoming events for March 2021 in Pokemon GO, including an event featuring the debut of the Therian Forms of Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus.

The first big event is the Searching for Legends event from March 9 to 14, which involves Legendary Pokemon and Nosepass as well as the debut of Shiny Nosepass.

Then on March 14, Niantic will hold an event where psychic- and steel-type Pokemon, including Beldum, will be attracted to Incense.

After that comes an event from March 16 to 22 called “Charge Up!,” where new electric-type Pokemon will make their debut in Pokemon GO. From our guess, the new Pokemon might be Tynamo, Helioptile and/or Dedenne as well as their respective evolutions as they’re not currently in the game according to Serebii.

Then we get Weather Week from March 24 to 29, which involves weather-themed Pokemon including the Therian Forms of Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus. Those Pokemon are already in the game, but this event will see the debut of their Therian Forms.

Rounding the end of the month off is a special Raid Weekend from March 27 to 28.

Starting February 28 at 12:00 a.m. local time, players can play through Team GO Rocket Special Research and take down Giovanni for a shadow Legendary Pokemon. Giovanni will use a Shadow Articuno in March 2021, a Shadow Zapdos in April 2021 and a Shadow Moltres in May 2021.

These events join the previously announced March Community Day on March 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time which features Fletchling. If you evolve the Pokemon into Talonflame during the event and up to two hours after the end of the event, then it’ll learn the exclusive move Incinerate. Players also get three times the Catch XP during the event.

Niantic also announced the bonuses for the Spotlight Hours happening every Tuesday in March at 6:00 p.m. local time:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021: Krabby will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Drowzee will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Surskit will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Slugma will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Niantic is also testing Bonus Hours on select Thursdays in March at 6:00 p.m. local time. On March 4, Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently. On March 11, players earn more Candy when catching Pokemon that are of the same type as their active Mega-evolved Pokemon. Then on March 18, Mega Raids will be more common.

During March, players will get a Gible as a reward for Research Breakthroughs. That’s the bonus you get when you complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days.

In other news, Niantic’s PR team told Heavy via email that last weekend’s Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event saw millions of players from 121 countries and territories participating. Players collectively caught 672 million Pokemon and traded 7.2 million of them, breaking the single-day record for the highest ever usage of the Trading feature. Each player walked an average of 8.8 kilometers. 53.7 percent of players chose the Red version of the ticket over the Green version.

