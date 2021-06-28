11 Year Old Pregnant Girl Gives Birth In England, Father Unclear

An 11 year old pregnant girl gives birth? Those are the headlines, but is it really possible?

Apparently, yes.

That’s according to the British tabloid, The Sun, which reported, “MUM AT 11 Girl aged just 11 gives birth and is believed to be Britain’s youngest ever mum.” The girl has not been identified.

Who is the father? That’s not clear. The girl is not the youngest child in history to give birth, though. That distinction belongs to a Peruvian child who gave birth in the 1930s. Increasing weight in puberty is making this type of scenario more possible as it affects when puberty begins.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family of the British Girl Was Shocked by the Birth

11-year-old girl reportedly becomes UK's youngest mom to give birth https://t.co/QJ7oxJTgAE pic.twitter.com/AVutqQdJ6g — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2021

The Sun reported that the girl became pregnant when she was just 10 years old. Both the girl and the baby are fine, according to The Sun, which reported that her family had no clue about the pregnancy.

“It has come as a big shock,” The Sun quoted a source close to the family.

“She’s now being surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are OK. There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying.”

Carol Cooper, a doctor, told The Sun: “This is the youngest mother I’ve heard of. The average age at which a girl begins puberty is 11, though it can be anytime between 8 and 14, or younger. Weight affects many hormones. Because children are heavier, puberty is happening earlier these days.”

The Youngest Girl to Give Birth in History Was Only 5 Years Old

Youngest UK mum Tressa Middleton, raped by brother at 11, pregnant – https://t.co/RhlsNikGRe pic.twitter.com/29SeYYP4Lw — FFS (@fahimdhaka2010) February 14, 2017

The previous record was held by a girl, aged 12, at least in the UK. That girl was named – Tressa Middleton. She has spoken out about her story, which is tragic, as she was raped by her brother, The Mirror reported. Her brother was eventually jailed, and she gave the baby up for adoption.

Middleton told The Mirror that she hoped to meet her baby daughter some day, saying, “I know its going to be hard for her to find out her uncle is actually her dad. I hope she doesn’t blame me for staying quiet.”

Amazingly, Wired.com reports that the youngest girl to ever give birth was only aged 5! That happened in 1939. Her name was Lina Medina, and she was Peruvian. Time Magazine, which also reported on Medina’s birth (she had a Caesarean section) described another Peruvian child giving birth at age 9. Some of these conceptions were due to rape. One doctor quoted in that story said he had seen four cases in 30 years of girls giving birth younger than 11.

In 2011, according to Live Science, a 12 year old Dutch girl gave birth. Live Science reported that giving birth at age 12 is not unusual in undeveloped countries. The site explains that girls can become pregnant once they start ovulating, which happens about a year after menstruation, which happens around 11 and 12. There is a phenomenon known as “precocious puberty” or early onset menstruation, though, which can cause women to ovulate much earlier.