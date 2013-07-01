Granite Mountain Hotshots ID’d: Names & Photos of 19 Fallen Heroes

Granite Mountain Hotshots ID’d: Names & Photos of 19 Fallen Heroes

  • Published
  • Updated

Names firefighters hotshots arizona yarnell prescott

names hotshots prescott yarnell firefighters

A sign posted outside of the Prescott, Arizona, firehouse.

The 19 firefighters who gave their lives battling a horrific blaze in Yarnell, Arizona have been named by loved ones on the memorial Facebook page.

Read More From Heavy

Granite Mountain Hotshots: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

The lightning-sparked wildfire was aided in spreading by high heat, shifting winds and low-humidity. The blaze, which is currently ongoing, has spread to cover around 2,000 acres. The group were known as the “Granite Mountain Hotshots” and they were considered the Navy SEALS of firefighting. The elite group trained for years to earn the title of “Hotshots” and would often hike miles toward a fire with up to 40 pounds of gear on their bodies. The group’s website shows the guiding statement for the crew was:

Problem solving, teamwork, ability to make decisions in a stressful environment and being nice are the attributes of our crewmembers.

Here are your heroes…

Andrew Ashcraft, 29

Andrew Ashcraft Firefighter Granite Mountain Hotshot Arizona Yarnell

Andrew Ashcraft and his family. (Facebook)

Robert Caldwell, 23

Robert Caldwell Arizona prescott firefighter hotshots

Read More From Heavy

Robert Caldwell, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Carter, 31

travis carter granite mountain hotshots

Read More From Heavy

Travis Carter, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dustin Deford, 24

Dustin Deford Firefighter Granite Mountain Hotshots Yarnell, Arizona.

Read More From Heavy

Dustin Deford, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris MacKenzie, 30

Chris Mackenzie firefigher hotshot arizona yarnell

Chris Mackenzie. (Facebook)

Read More From Heavy

Chris MacKenzie, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eric Marsh, 43

Yarnell Hill Fire, Prescott Arizona Eric Marsh

Fallen firefighter Eric Marsh (WSOCTV)

Read More From Heavy

Eric Marsh, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Grant McKee, 21

Grant Mckee prescott arizona yarnell fire hotshot

Grant McKee in 2009 Via Jason Soifer/The Daily Courier

Read More From Heavy

Grant McKee, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sean Misner, 26

Sean misner granite mountain hotshots arizona firefighter

Sean Misner at his wedding Via Facebook.

Read More From Heavy

Sean Misner, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Norris, 28

scott norris granite mountain hotshot

(Facebook)

Read More From Heavy

Scott Norris, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wade Parker, 22

wade parker granite mountain hotshot

(Facebook)

Read More From Heavy

Wade Parker, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Percin, 24

john percin granite mountain hotshots

(Screenshot via KATU)

Read More From Heavy

John Percin, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Rose, 23

Anythony Rose prescott arizona firefighter hotshot

Read More From Heavy

Anthony Rose, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jesse Steed, 36

Jesse Steed Granite Mountain Hotshots 1

In this photo provided to Renton Patch by his brother, police officer Cassidy Steed, Jesse Steed is pictured with his wife, Desiree, and their children, 4-year-old Caden and 3-year-old Cambria.

Read More From Heavy

Jesse Steed, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joe Thurston, 32

Joe Thurston granite mountain hotshots

Screenshot via KUTV.

Read More From Heavy

Joe Thurston, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Turbyfill, 27

Travis turbyfill granite mountain hotshots prescott arizona firefighter

Read More From Heavy

Travis Turbyfill, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Warneke, 25

Billy Warneke, Yarnell Hill Fire

Read More From Heavy

William Warneke, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clayton Whitted, 28

Clayton Whitted Granite Mountain Hotshots

Read More From Heavy

Clayton Whitted, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Woyjeck, 21

Kevin Woyjeck granite mountain hotshot yarnell firefighter

A photo of firefighter Kevin Woyjeck, held by his grandmother, Delores Woyjeck. (Facebook)

Read More From Heavy

Kevin Woyjeck, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Garret Zuppiger, 27

Read More From Heavy

Garret Zuppiger, Fallen Firefighter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, , , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook