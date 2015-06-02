Charles Kennedy Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

British politician and former Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy was found dead Monday in his home in the Scottish Highlands, his family announced.

Kennedy, 55, served in Parliament from 1983 until earlier this year, when he lost his seat.

“Charles’s untimely death robs Britain of one of the most gifted politicians of his generation,” fellow Liberal Democrat Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister, told the Guardian. “He was one of the most gentle and unflappable politicians I have ever known, yet he was immensely courageous, too, not least when he spoke for the country against the invasion of Iraq.”

1. A Cause of Death Hasn’t Been Announced

According to The Associated Press, the cause of Kennedy’s death has not yet been made public and a post-mortem will be conducted.

Scottish police said they responded to Kennedy’s Fort William home after an ambulance was called there.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” police said.

Kennedy was known to have a problem with alcohol, according to the AP. He resigned from his position as Liberal Democrat leader in 2006 after confirming his struggles with drinking.

2. He Was Found By His Partner Carole Macdonald

The Guardian reports that Kennedy was found by his partner, Carole Macdonald, who is the widow of his longtime friend Murdo Macdonald, who died of cancer in 2007.

A family friend told newspaper that Kennedy kept his relationship with Macdonald private to protect her from the public life. She helped him during his recent election campaign, driving him to and from events, according to The Guardian.

Kennedy and his ex-wife Sarah divorced in 2010.

3. Kennedy Took Over the Liberal Democrat Leadership in 1999

Kennedy’s leadership of the Liberal Democrat party began in 1999, when he took over the center-left party from Paddy Ashdown. He led the party’s opposition of the Iraq War in 2003, with the Liberal Democrats being the only party to oppose it.

The party had its best success in decades while Kennedy was its leader, winning 62 seats in the House of Commons in 2005.

His political career began at 23, becoming the youngest member of Parliament by winning the Scottish seat of Ross, Cromarty and Skye, which later became the seat of Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

Kennedy was born in Inverness and studied at the University of Glasgow.

4. Tributes From Politics & Beyond Were Made on Social Media

Many politicians and others paid tribute to Kennedy on Twitter after news of his death was announced:

5. Kennedy Is Survived By His Ex-Wife & 10-Year-Old Son

Kennedy is survived by his ex-wife, Sarah Gurling, and his 10-year-old son, Donald.

His father, Ian, passed away in April, according to The Guardian. Kennedy had a close relationship with his father, and was his main caregiver before his death.