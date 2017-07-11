Vanessa & Donald Trump Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa have split. On March 15, Page Six confirmed that Vanessa had filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The two had been married since 2005, first introduced by Don’s father, Donald Trump, the current President of the United States.

Vanessa grew up in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and attended New York’s Marymount Manhattan College where she studied psychology. Don Jr. earned an economics degree at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, just like his dad, and his sister, Ivanka Trump.

Here is what you need to know:

1. They Have Been Huge Supporters of President Trump

Although Donald and Vanessa have supported Don’s father throughout his campaign and beyond, the former couple chose not to move to Washington, D.C., like Don’s sister, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, for a career in politics. Instead, the 39-year-old first son of the President of the United States has become Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization.

His ex-wife Vanessa is a stay-at-home mom. The former model — who was once signed to Wilhelmina Models — hasn’t been too overly into politics, unlike her ex-husband, who has taken to social media more often than not to defend his father and to stand up for the Trump administration.

2. Donald Jr. Proposed to Vanessa With a ‘Free’ Engagement Ring

The former couple met at a fashion show back in 2003, according to the New York Times.

“I’m at this fashion show. Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr,'” Vanessa recalled of the first time she met her husband. The couple made brief small talk, but nothing major came out of their conversation.

About six weeks later, the two met again at a birthday party of a mutual friend and really hit it off. They recall talking for an hour at the party, and the rest was pretty much history.

According to the New York Post, a then-26-year-old Don Jr. proposed to the love of his life with an engagement ring that he got for free. Don reached some sort of deal with Bailey, Banks & Biddle jewelry store that would afford him an engagement ring worth $100,000 if he agreed to do some promotional things for the company. The Post labeled Don Jr. “the cheapest gazillionaire.”

The engagement ring is impressive nonetheless. It’s a 4-carat emerald-cut diamond ring flanked by two trapezoid diamonds, set in a platinum mounting that features an additional 56 diamonds. No word on whether or not she plans to return the ring to her ex.

3. They Had Their Wedding at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida

On November 12, 2005, Don and Vanessa celebrated their wedding. The former couple said their “I do’s” at the Donald Trump owned Mar-a-Lago Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Their wedding came just nine months after Don’s father married Melania Trump — at the same location.

Don and Vanessa shared their special day with 370 guests, according to People Magazine. The two were supposed to get married on the front lawn of the estate, but were forced to relocate their ceremony because of recent hurricane damage. The ceremony was officiated by Donald Trump Sr.’s sister, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Vanessa, who has had a love for fashion for many years, actually designed her own wedding dress. The gown was then created by famed designer, Reem Acra.

4. They Have 5 Children Together

Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump we hope you have an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/WtwkLCx8nH — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2017

In 2014, Don and Vanessa announced that they’d be welcoming their fifth child into the world.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming baby number 5 this summer! Vanessa and I can’t wait to continue the adventure of raising the big family we have always wanted and have been blessed to receive,” Don Jr. said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

They have two daughters, Kai Madison, 10, and Chloe Sophia, 3. They also have three sons, Donald John Trump III, 8; Tristan Milos, 5; and Spencer Frederick, 4.

Both Don Jr. and Vanessa frequently post photos of their little ones on their respective social media accounts. It’s unknown how custody proceedings will go, but it is presumed that they will share custody of their children.

5. They Are Both Pro-Second Amendment

Most people know that Don is an avid hunter, but what many people don’t know is that Vanessa has her permit to carry. The son of the President of the United States spoke out about his now-ex-wife’s gun permit, saying that it’s a way for her to protect herself and their family for times when she’s home alone with the kids.

“I’m on the road a lot. I have five children at home. I have a wife. You know, she’s a tough woman. She puts up with me and she puts up with my kids and does a great job raising them. But she can’t stop an aggressive bad guy who’s out to get her. She needs that… she has a concealed weapons permit. She practices with me and she enjoys it. It’s a big part of our lifestyle. And we need to be able to defend ourselves,” Don Jr. told SilencerCo last September.