Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A shocking new report says that porn star Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels was paid off during Trump’s presidential campaign to keep quiet about a 2006 affair she had with the president. The Wall Street Journal published the report on January 12.

The article says that Daniels was paid $130,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement relating to their alleged affair. Sources told the newspaper that the couple had multiple consensual encounters at Lake Tahoe when she was 27. The timeline quoted by the Journal would mean that Trump had been married to First Lady Melania Trump for one-year at the time.

The Journal says the payment was made by Trump’s personal lawyer and then a Trump organization lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Unsurprisingly, Daniels, Cohen & the White House Are Strongly Denying the Report

A White House spokesperson was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as calling the report “old” and “recycled.” The spox added that the allegations were “published and strongly denied prior to the election.” Michael Cohen is quoted in the article as saying that Trump “once again vehemently denies” the affair. Cohen adds, “This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

The Hill notes that just prior to Trump’s presidential victory in November 2016, Daniels had been slated to appear on Good Morning America but the appearance was canceled without explanation. A statement was given to the Journal, via Michael Cohen, which is signed by Daniels. That statement calls the report “completely false.”

2. Rumor About Daniels & Trump First Surfaced in 2011

Gossip blogger Nik Richie first published allegations about Daniels and Trump in October 2011. The blog, written apparently by a friend of Stormy Daniels, reads in part, “My friend had sex with Donald after one of his golfing events and he lured her to multiple hotels rooms after that. My friend wants to speak with you directly because she is in fear that Donald Trump will ruin her life more than he already has.” The contributor says that Trump cheated on Melania while she was pregnant. The person also said, “Donald be ready to get a divorce, unless Melanie Trump has zero pride.”

3. Daniels Thought About a Run for Senate in Louisiana as a Republican in 2009

In 2009, Daniels was encouraged to run for senate in Louisiana in an attempt to unseat Republican David Vitter. Nearly a year after that, Daniels announced herself as a Republican. Some of Daniels’ political goals included child protection, encouraging women in business and the economy. The porn star stated that she would retire from the adult industry if elected. Ultimately, Daniels backed down in April 2010 after saying that the media never took her candidacy seriously as well as blaming a lack of funding. Daniels’ supporters had been using the slogan, “Stormy Daniels: Screwing People Honestly.”

4. Daniels Has Made Some Mainstream Appearances; Including an Appearance in a Maroon 5 Video

In addition to appearing in well-over 100 pornographic movies, Daniels has made several appearances in the mainstream media. Perhaps most notably, Daniels starred in Maroon 5’s 2007 video “Wake Up Call.” Her career was covered in depth in a 2012 Daily Beast feature which noted her appearances in Knocked Up, The 40 Year Old Virgin and Finding Bliss.

5. Daniels Was Arrested in 2009 Over a Case of ‘Laundry Rage’

Daniels was last reported to be living in New Orleans with her daughter. Her babydaddy is porn producer and drummer Glendon Crain. The Smoking Gun reported in 2009 that Daniels was accused of beating up Crain because she was upset over how he had done the laundry. Daniels admitted to officers that she had thrown a potted plant in the sink, thrown their wedding album on the floor and breaking some candles. Daniels was ultimately released on a $1,000 after being booked.