Women’s March NYC Crowd Size: How Many Attended? [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Getty

Participants had big expectations for the Women’s March in New York City today, and they weren’t disappointed in the slightest. The sister event took place today, January 20, and was co-hosted by the National Organization for Women. The rally began at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and then continued with a march that started around 12:30 p.m. The event began at Central Park West, with marchers continuing past Columbus Circle, East on 59th, and South on 6th Avenue. At the time of publication, an exact count isn’t yet known, but at least 85,000 marchers had been confirmed with the exact count expected to increase, according to ABC 7. (We will update this story if a more accurate count becomes available.) More than 100,000 had indicated interest on the page’s Facebook group. Last year, 750,000 marched in New York City. This is one of 250 marches taking place around the world today and tomorrow.

The march was for gender equality and basic rights for women, immigrants, and others. The theme this year was “Power to the Polls,” encouraging women to register and vote in upcoming 2018 elections. Many of the women marchers wore their trademark pink hats again and carried signs supporting the resistance. Celebrities seen marching in New York today included Amy Schumer, Edie Falco, and Anna Paquin. Gov. Cuom, Mayor de Blasio, and others also attended.

Here are more photos and videos of the crowd and participants today:

Getty People gather before the Womens March on New York City. People gather before the Womens March on New York City.

Some people are still talking about Trump’s inauguration number last year and making comparisons:

.@realDonaldTrump-The crowd for the Women’s March in NYC already looks larger than your inauguration, which was the lowest attended inauguration in the history of this country. Period.#TrumpShutdown #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/4Gjz9GDjQI — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 20, 2018

Here’s the crowd heading down Sixth Avenue:

#WomensMarch2018 in New York City heads down Sixth Avenue pic.twitter.com/R5pEHGo0n8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2018

The crowd was so large that some people had trouble even entering the march:

This is the crowd trying to enter the NYC women's March #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/NSKdjZ5iGZ — Matty (@mattyigreene) January 20, 2018

It was breathtaking to see the number of people participating:

Participants got very creative with their signs.

Getty Thousands hold signs and rally while attending the march on January 20, 2018. Thousands hold signs and rally while attending the march on January 20, 2018.

The crowd was massive.

Getty The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March. The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March.

Some people got pretty creative with their signs:

Getty People gather near Central Park with their signs, including one of Hillary Clinton wearing a pink hat. People gather near Central Park with their signs, including one of Hillary Clinton wearing a pink hat.

Getty People gather near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March. People gather near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March.

Getty The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March. The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March.