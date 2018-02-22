Scot Peterson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The school resource officer who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day 17 people were shot dead did nothing to stop the attack, Sheriff Scott Israel says. Deputy Scot Peterson resigned his role in the Broward County Sheriff’s Department on February 22 after being informed that he was to be suspended without pay pending further investigation, Sheriff Israel told the media. The sheriff says that Peterson “took up a position” outside of the school but never entered the building where innocent people were being slaughtered.

Sheriff Israel said in a press conference that he wanted to “clarify any rumors, conjecture or stories that may have been out there.” The sheriff continued by saying that Peterson was armed, in uniform and “absolutely on campus” at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. Sheriff Israel said that he came to the decision to suspend and investigate Peterson’s actions based on video footage, Peterson’s statement and witness accounts. The New York Times reported the day before Peterson’s resignation that a Coral Springs cop, Officer Tim Burton, had seen Peterson in the school’s parking lot “seeking cover behind a concrete column leading to a stairwell.”

Meanwhile the Broward County Sheriff’s Department continues to face questions over their handling of the various reports about accused gunman Nikolas Cruz’s behavior and threats he had allegedly made. Two other deputies, who handled those reports, Depuites Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs, have been placed on restrictive duty. The sheriff also said while announcing Peterson’s resignation, “Our main goal at this point, absent of helping these families heal and keeping our schools safe, is making sure this killer receives the justice he deserves.”

1. Peterson Was Recognized by the City of Parkland for His ‘Tact & Judgement’ in 2014

A press release from the city of Parkland said that Peterson was named their school resource officer of the year for 2014. The release said that Peterson had been the SRO at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School since 2009. It reads, “Deputy Peterson has proven to reliable in handling issues with tact and judgement.” It is also stated that Peterson was responsible for investigating crimes including property crimes, assaults and narcotics offenses. The release goes on to say that Peterson was active in “mentoring and counseling” students.

A year earlier, in 2013, Peterson was named the Broward County Sheriff Parkland employee of the year.

2. Peterson Once Said that a Report ‘Will Never Show How Much Crime’ SROs Prevent

BSO handed us separation form for Stoneman Douglas School Resource Officer Scot Peterson. Also subject of IA report. More coming. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/9Fq6JPPupr — Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) February 22, 2018

Peterson was featured in a January 2015 Sun Sentinel article on SROs fighting to keep their jobs and perks in Florida. Officers were afforded residence on campuses as part of their job. An official in Broward County said that the scheme did not add to the prevention of crime, citing an audit. Peterson is quoted in the article as saying, “These colleagues work hard. We are crime prevention, an audit report will never show how much we prevent.” Peterson is profiled as living at Atlantic Terminal College in Coconut Creek since 2000. That piece adds that Peterson has arrested “several juveniles” for breaking into the school.

3. Peterson’s Lack of Action Made Sheriff Israel Feel ‘Sick’ to His Stomach

Sheriff Israel was asked by reporters on February 22 what he would have expected Peterson to do during the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting. The sheriff replied, “Went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer. I think he remained outside for upwards of four minutes.” When asked about Peterson’s lack of action, the sheriff said he was “Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words.” In their report on Sheriff Israel’s press conference, the New York Times noted that the sheriff “appeared emotional” and his “eyes appeared to glisten” while describing Peterson’s lack of action.

Peterson’s actions are being investigated by the Broward County Internal Affairs Sergeant Al Rengifo.

4. School Resource Officers Have Been in Existence Since 1953

According to the Inter Faculty Organization, the first school resource officer was placed in a school in Flint, Michigan, in 1953. A major rise in the number of officers occurred in the 1970s with the emergence of anti-drug and anti-gang programs. Between 1975 and 2008, there was 40 percent rise in the number of SROs in American schools.

A 2009 ACLU report on SROs titled, “Policing in Schools: Developing a Governance Document for School Resource Officers in K-12 Schools,” argued that SROs should not play a role in school discipline issues and should only be focused on criminal incidents that occur on campus.

The U.S. Department of Justice has defined SROs as “sworn law enforcement officers responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools.”

5. Sheriff Israel Says that In Future SRO Deputies Will Be Armed With Rifles

The day before Peterson’s resignation, Sheriff Israel announced that in future, his SROs will be armed with rifles on school premises. Those rifles will be locked in a secure patrol car until needed. Sheriff Israel said his decree is supported by the school superintendent.