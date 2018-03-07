David Raynor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Raynor, an FBI agent, was found dead this morning in Crownsville, Maryland after a woman called 911 saying that her neighbor was being threatened by her estranged husband. Raynor, 52, and Donna Fisher, 54, were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide outside a home the 500 block of Arundel Boulevard. The couple had two children and had been involved in a pending divorce for nearly a year. Here’s what we know so far about David Raynor.

1. David Raynor Was a Special Agent with the FBI Since 1996

Raynor had worked as a special agent with the FBI since June 1996, Fox 5 reported. He had been with the Baltimore field office since February 2003. Authorities say they did not believe the deaths were related to his work with the FBI, but related to domestic assault issues. FBI spokesman Dave Ritz declined to elaborate on what Raynor did for the FBI, the Capital Gazette reported.

Lt. Ryan Frashure told NBC Washington: “This certainly looks like a domestic-related incident that got violent and deadly very quick.”

2. Authorities Said Raynor Shot Himself and Fisher Was Stabbed

Law enforcement said that when they arrived on the scene, both Raynor and Fisher were already dead. Raynor appeared to have a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Both he and Fisher also had stab wounds. Both were outside the home when officials arrived. Autopsies are being performed to determine the exact cause of death for both.

Anne Arundel County Police Department officials said they responded after receiving a call about a domestic assault around 8 a.m. The 911 caller was a woman who said that Fisher asked her to call the police after Fisher’s estranged husband arrived at her house and threatened her.

Despite the horrific scene at the home when police arrived, it does not appear that there was a history of incidents at the house. Police said they had never been called to that address before, NBC Washington reported. According to court records from a pending divorce, Fisher lived on Arundel, where she and Raynor’s bodies were found. Raynor lived in Annapolis on Stone Point Drive.

3. Donna Fisher Was a Consultant for CS Technology

According to Donna Fisher’s LinkedIn page, she was a senior consultant for CS Technology in Baltimore. She had worked for CS Technology since 1996. She described her job this way: “Provide overall management in all project activities from job start to post-job audit for day-to-day operations including project plans, schedules, budget, quality assurance, resource planning, change management, RFP development and bid phase services, and compliance to contract. Manage assigned team and project execution in its entirety. Provide direct day-to-day client interface to ensure objectives are met and services are rendered in accordance with the schedule and project requirements. Conduct weekly Project Team meetings to monitor and update project deliverables, anticipate problems, and plan pro-active solutions. Review and approve project documentation including technology relocation and migration plans, schedules, staffing matrices, certification and test procedures, etc. Identify and coordinate timely transfer of specifications, drawings, and other data for timely purchase of support equipment, permits, approvals, and/or other necessary items. Review all construction administration activity and participate in critical inspections.”

In 1992, she graduated from Anne Arundel Community College with an associate’s degree in general studies.

4. Raynor and Fisher Were Scheduled to Appear in Court the Day Before Their Deaths

Fisher had filed for divorce in March 2017, according to court records. Records show that they were no longer living at the same home. Fisher had retained one attorney to represent her, and Raynor had two attorneys. A hearing on the case had been scheduled for March 6 at 9 a.m., the day before they died, and court records showed this hearing was “concluded.” This was the first hearing since a pre-trial conference in October. Two additional hearings had been scheduled: one for 9 a.m. on March 7, just an hour after the call was made to 911, and then one for the next day on March 8. These last two events are now listed as cancelled according to court records.

5. The Divorce Proceedings Included a Custody Case and Expert Witnesses

Document information in the court records shows in the past year, a lot had happened in their divorce case before their hearing scheduled for March 6. Financial statements, claims, and counter claims had been filed. In April, David Raynor filed a certificate showing he completed a co-parenting/divorce class. The two had been working out child support issues, and had two children.

The two also had designated expert witnesses for the case. At one point, Fisher filed to strike some of Raynor’s expert witnesses, and her order was granted, according to online court records. Four witnesses that Raynor had designated were no longer going to be permitted to testify on his behalf. A similar attempt by Raynor to strike some of Fisher’s expert witnesses was denied two months later.