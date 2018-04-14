Beyoncé’s Publicist Tells Media to Run Only Approved Photos From Coachella

Page Six reported that Beyoncé’s publicist emailed media outlets Friday “asking them not to publish fans’ pictures of her hotly anticipated performance at Coachella — and to stick with the approved shots of Saturday’s show instead.”

Apparently a preemptive move so as not to revisit what happened after her 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance. Buzzfeed ran a story with 33 images and was later asked by Bey’s team to take unflattering images from her performance off the website.

Buzzfeed reported on the brouhaha: “…In what world are these shots unflattering?”

The original story was posted on Feb. 4, 2013, with the headline ‘The 33 Fiercest Moments From Beyoncé’s Halftime Show.’ Lauren Yapalater wrote, “Last night’s Beyoncé concert, I mean Super Bowl performance, proved beyONCE AGAIN that 2013 is year of the Bey.”

But the reports out early Saturday show her team is getting in front so as to avoid a 2013 repeat and requesting in advance that the media only run photos Beyoncé’s team had blessed.

Perez Hilton said her publicity team does not want images posted by fans to be published. “…stick with approved shots from the show instead.”

There have been a few complaints.

“…If you don’t want to be photographed in public then stick to performing in private.”

But mostly people cannot wait for the show.

And Beyoncé herself posted a shout-out to her BeyHive on Facebook.

Coachella is live-streaming performances, including Beyoncé’s.