Dimitrios Pagourtzis, Texas School Shooting Suspect, Is Greek

Police have identified the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He was taken into custody after opening fire before 8 a.m. local time. According to officials, 10 people have died; nine students and one adult. Several more have been rushed to local hospitals, many of whom are still listed in critical condition.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is of Greek heritage. His first name, “Dimitrios,” translates to James or Jimmy in English.

His dad, Antonios E. Pagourtzis, was born in Magoulítsa, Kardhitsa, Greece. The area, located in the Thessaly region, is in the central part of the country, about halfway between Thessaloniki and the country’s capital of Athens.

According to Mr. Pagourtzis’ Facebook page, he took his two kids — Dimitrios and his younger sister — to Greece in 2013. There are photos of the family at an Orthodox church, taken in Mr. Pagourtzis’ hometown of Magoulítsa. The family has traveled to Greece a few times, but usually spends time in Magoulítsa, according to Mr. Pagourtzis’ wife, Rose Maria Kosmetatos, who shared the information with a friends on Facebook.

Mr. Pagourtzis married Kosmetatos in Texas in the year 2000. Kosmetatos’ dad’s side of the family is from Kefalonia, an island in the Ionian Sea. The area is a popular tourist destination that is lined with stunning beaches. It is unclear if Kosmetatos was born in Greece or in the States.

According to Mercury News, Dimitrios was a member of his church’s dance group, which isn’t uncommon for Greek youths and adults alike. The Orthodox church is very tight-knit and families that belong to the church tend to develop a tight community bond.