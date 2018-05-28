Mike McCormick Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mike McCormick, a South Carolina news anchor with WYFF News 4, and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer, are dead after what appears to be a tragic accident in North Carolina.

The men’s television station confirmed the news, writing on May 28, 2018, “WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and WYFF News 4 photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.” According to NPR, the two men were “out covering Subtropical Storm Alberto.”

Their station revealed that “the accident happened on Highway 176 in Polk County while they were covering the rain impact in that area.”

1. McCormick Recently Shared a Tweet on Flooding & Was a Reporter/Anchor for the Station

On Twitter, Mike McCormick wrote that he was a “Reporter/Anchor for WYFF News4. I cover Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee Counties.” His most recent post was a retweet from a WYFF meteorologist, who wrote, “FLOOD THREAT: **HIGH** Rain is moving in right now from Alberto and conditions wil lead to a high flood threat through Tuesday. There is also a risk for brief isolated tornadoes Monday afternoon through Tuesday.”

According to its website, “7 News is the CBS affiliate in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market, which serves over 800,000 households in the Nations 36th largest television market.” McCormick’s last Facebook post was a video of Alberto’s aftermath.

He wrote, just hours before his death, “Boat pulling people on tubes on Lake Lure. 🚤 Alberto not keeping people from having fun so far..” Another recent post, now tragic in retrospect, said, “We’ve got you covered when it comes to Subtropical storm Alberto.” Some of his segments focused on men’s health.

2. McCormick Graduated From the University of Miami & Had Rescue Dogs

The station reported in its story announcing McCormick’s death that he was a lover of fresh food and rescue dogs.

So saddened to hear of the passing of @MikeMcCWYFF He was a great friend of @JesseBoydSchool and Education through the years. My prayers with the @wyffnews ,Mike's family, and the family of photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer. #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/b6W2pXDrne — Meredith Rose (@MeredithRose4) May 28, 2018

“Mike graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism and theatre arts. He had two dogs, both adopted from the Spartanburg Humane Society. When Mike was not reporting or anchoring the news, you would find him in the kitchen. He loved using local, fresh ingredients from the Hub City Farmers’ Market,” the station reported.

3. Smeltzer Was a Photojournalist for More Than a Decade in the South Carolina Area

WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and WYFF News 4 photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV. https://t.co/VZZKA6K6qq All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family. pic.twitter.com/IQmZ6prUIH — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 28, 2018

The WYFF television story reported that “Aaron shot news for more than a decade in our region. He is originally from Tazewell, Virginia, and graduated from Radford University with a degree in broadcast video communications. He was an avid baseball fan.”

He was also described as loving “traditional country music- including Keith Whitley, Randy Travis and Alabama.” According to WSPA-TV, “Smeltzer previously worked at WSPA-TV covering stories here in the Upstate before joining WYFF earlier this year.”

4. Colleagues Paid Tribute to the Men

Co-worker Allyson Powell wrote on Twitter, “I have no words. You will not meet a kinder, more professional, joyous and giving person than @MikeMcCWYFF I am better for knowing him.”

Amy Wood, of 7 News, paid tribute, writing on Twitter, “They were sweet friends. They were talented colleagues. Now they are gone… far too soon. Praying for all who loved Aaron Smeltzer and Mike McCormick 💔💔💔💔 WYFF news crew dies after tree falls on vehicle in Polk Co.”

Ashley Minelli, an anchor and reporter for Fox Carolina News, wrote on Twitter, “Still in shock over this news. I never had the pleasure of meeting Aaron Smeltzer but I worked alongside Mike McCormick in the field many times.”

5. The Two Men Were Covering Dangerous Flooding in the Area

Polk County authorities give update on tragic accident that killed WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick, photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer https://t.co/Bj2LfqNdTU pic.twitter.com/6iqpMIgize — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 28, 2018

According to WSPA, the “two WYFF employees were hit by a tree while driving southbound.” The television station reported that they “were in Polk County covering the dangerous weather conditions there.”

The WSPA station also reported of the tragedy that the two men were “traveling south on Highway 176 when a tree fell and hit the vehicle.”