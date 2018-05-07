Oliver North’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oliver North is going to be the new president of the NRA. The Fox News contributor and past central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal is now going to be in a publicly controversial position again. Wayne LaPierre, NRA CEO and executive vice president, said about the decision: “Oliver North is, hands down, the absolute best choice to lead our NRA Board, to fully engage with our members, and to unflinchingly stand and fight for the great freedoms he has defended his entire life.” With this new position, North is retiring from Fox News, effective immediately. As North prepares to take on this new role, many people are wondering where his net worth currently stands. Here’s what you need to know.

1. His Net Worth Is Estimated at $5 Million

North’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is a combination of many sources, including his salary at Fox News, payments for speeches, and royalties from his books, among other sources.

2. He Is Paid for Giving Speeches, Appearing on TV, & He Makes Royalties from His Bestselling Books

North has been making quite a bit of money from speeches and book royalties for a long time In 1993, The Seattle Times reported that North had received $2 million in personal income over 21 months just from book royalties and lectures. In fact, royalties and speaking fees were his largest source of income ($1.7 million) between January and October 1993. Although we don’t know how much he makes per speech now, he is still listed as available for speaking. But back in 1991, he got $25,000 per speech.

3. North Has Written Numerous Bestselling Books & Even Got a Story Credit for ‘The Americans’

North has written several best-selling books. These include Under Fire, War Stories, Mission Compromised, The Jericho Sanction, and The Assassins. North has also written a nationally syndicated column through Creators Syndicate. North also had a nationally syndicated radio program and was co-host of MSNBC’s Equal Time before becoming a regular commentator for Fox News. North has also appeared as himself on TV shows, including Wings, JAG, and more. He was a military consultant for Call of Duty: Black Ops II and he received story credit for an episode of The Americans.

4. In 1989, the Senate Changed the Law to Reinstate His Pension

In 1989, the Senate decided to change a federal law that would have denied North his $23,000 a year pension. The law would have denied an officer a pension if convicted of destroying government documents. The Senate decided to reverse that decision.

5. He Likely Won’t Be Getting a Salary as NRA President

Will North be getting a salary as President of the NRA? Probably not. According to the Form 990 for 2017 filed by the NRA, President Allan D. Cors worked 20 hours a week in his position, and his reportable compensation for the year was $0.

Oliver North has always been good at raising money. Back in 1993, three of his organizations — the Freedom Alliance, a (now defunct) personal legal defense fund, and V-PAC — raised a total of more than $20 million in five years.