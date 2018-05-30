Steven Wiggins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police in Tennessee are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy. Steven Wiggins, 31, has been identified as the person of interest in the deputy’s death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The shooting occurred Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Baker has been identified as the Dickson County deputy killed in the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know about Steven Wiggins and the shooting:

1. Wiggins Is Suspected of Assaulting His Girlfriend & Stealing Her Car During a Tuesday Incident, but It Is Not Clear What Led to the Shooting

Steven Wiggins is suspected of assaulting his girlfriend and then stealing her car during an incident on Tuesday in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, according to WSMV-TV.

Police have not released details about what led to the fatal shooting of the deputy in Dickson County. Wiggins was named as a person of interest in that shooting Wednesday, not long after the shooting.

2. He Is Considered to Be ‘Armed & Dangerous’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Steven Wiggins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wiggins was described as a white male who is balding with brown hair. He is 6’1″ and weighs 220 pounds. Police said he could be on foot.

A massive manhunt has been launched in the area near where the shooting occurred.

3. A ‘Blue Alert’ Was Issued, Sending Info About Wiggins to Phones of Tennessee Residents & Wiggins Has Been Added to the State’s Top 10 Most Wanted List

We're issuing a Tennessee Blue Alert for Steven Wiggins, the person-of-interest in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff's deputy. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Spot him? Call 911! pic.twitter.com/Aj8oxy06hd — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

Tennessee authorities issued a “Blue Alert,” which sent information about Wiggins to phones of residents in the state, letting them know that he is wanted. It is a relatively new law that allows law enforcement to send out an alert similar to an Amber Alert in connection to police shootings.

“Your cell phone may have just alerted you to a Tennessee Blue Alert,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted. “It’s similar to an AMBER Alert, but used in cases in which a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line-of-duty.”

We've also added Wiggins to our Top 10 Most Wanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/vnERWldSXQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

Wiggins has been added to the Tennessee Top 10 Most Wanted list and a $2,500 reward has been issued for information leading to his arrest.

4. Wiggins Has a Criminal History That Includes Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping & False Imprisonment Arrests

Steven Wiggins has a lengthy record in Tennessee, records show. He was arrested in Williamson County in 2017 on an assault charge. In June 2017, he was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment, also in Williamson County. In August 2016, Wiggins was arrested in Dickson County and charged with violating his bond. He had been arrested two months earlier in Fairview, Tennessee, on charges of aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

In 2006, he was charged with domestic assault in Dickson County, which was his first arrest.

5. Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker Is Survived by His Wife & Young Daughter

Please keep Deputy Daniel Baker's wife & small child in your prayers. A gunman shot and killed him this morning in Dickson County. pic.twitter.com/SEwA22smj8 — Stacy Case (@StacyCase_) May 30, 2018

Sergeant Daniel Baker has been named as the Dickson County deputy killed in the shooting. He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

Baker was 32.