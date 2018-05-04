T.S. Ellis III, Federal Judge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The federal judge presiding over part of the case against former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, T.S. Ellis III, is a Ronald Reagan appointee who questioned the special prosecutor’s scope.

During his years on the bench, the judge, based in Alexandria, Virginia, has handled high-profile cases, sometimes coming down on the side of the CIA and Blackwater. He’s a no-nonsense former Navy man.

Ellis raised eyebrows on May 4, 2018 when he told special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team during a court hearing: “You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort. You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”

According to Fox News, Ellis also said of the special prosecutor’s team: “We said this was what [the] investigation was about, but we are not bound by it and we were lying.” He added, “C’mon man!”

Who is Judge T.S. Ellis III?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ellis Was Born in Bogota, Colombia & Has Senior Status on the Federal Bench

Judge T.S. Ellis III was born in Bogota, Colombia, according to Ballotpedia. He is “a federal judge on senior status with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia,” the site reports.

According to the Federal Judicial Center, Ellis was born in 1940 and his full name is Thomas Selby Ellis III.

There aren’t many photos of Ellis available, but the one with the fact above, which was circulated by a supporter of the judge on Twitter, first ran in Law.com alongside a story about Ellis ruling on a trademark case.

2. Ellis Was Nominated to the Bench by Ronald Reagan

Ellis was placed on the bench by a conservative president: Ronald Reagan. He was confirmed on a voice vote.

“Nominated by Ronald Reagan on July 1, 1987, to a seat vacated by Robert R. Merhige. Confirmed by the Senate on August 5, 1987, and received commission on August 6, 1987. Assumed senior status on April 1, 2007,” his biography on the FJC page says.

3. Ellis Served in the Military & Attended Princeton

Judge Ellis has an Ivy League background. He graduated from Princeton University in 1961 and received a Harvard law degree in 1969. He has a diploma of law from the University of Oxford Faculty of Law that dates to 1970, his bio reads.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1966. Before his nomination to the bench, Ellis was a lawyer working in private practice. He has taught courses at the College of William and May, although that work dates back to the early 1980s. He worked in private practice in Richmond, Virginia.

4. He Sided With Blackwater in a Case & Allowed a Democratic Congressman to Stay Free Pending Appeal

OK HERE is the REAL T.S. Ellis who wants the memo redacted. When the lawyer said its not related to Manafort Ellis said "I'm the Judge" pic.twitter.com/TbkXQz0EpJ — Michael J. Sheridan (@MJASheridan) May 4, 2018

The judge’s colorful commentary has sparked both praise and criticism and, as you can see above, has even led to memes. With his long history on the bench, though, Ellis has had a chance to handle other hot potato cases.

In one of the highest-profile cases Ellis presided over, he sided with the Blackwater security firm in lawsuits filed by Iraqi victims. “A federal judge on Wednesday tossed out a series of lawsuits filed by alleged Iraqi victims of the contractor once known as Blackwater USA, but is allowing the plaintiffs to refile their claims,” The Associated Press reported at the time.

Although Ellis allowed the Iraqis to refile their cases, he made it tougher for them to prevail. “Ellis is allowing most of the plaintiffs to refile, but only if they will be able to prove that employees engaged in intentional killings and beatings,” a higher standard than recklessness or “a culture of lawlessness,” AP reported. That decision came down in 2009.

In 2006, BBC reported, Ellis “dismissed a lawsuit brought by a German citizen who says he was kidnapped and beaten by the CIA.”

“In times of war, our country, chiefly through the executive branch, must often take exceptional steps to thwart the enemy,” the judge stated in his decision.

That same year, according to The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Ellis allowed former Democratic Congressman William Jefferson to “remain free pending his appeal of his guilty verdict on 11 corruption counts.” He meted out a sentence of 13 years in prison, though.

5. Ellis Sentenced the ‘American Taliban’ Defendant to Prison & Demanded to See a Document Outlining the Mueller Team’s Scope

In the case of Paul Manafort, who faces bank and tax fraud allegations not involving Trump’s presidential campaign, the judge demanded to see the memorandum documenting Mueller’s scope. Ellis has the power to rule whether the Manafort case will proceed.

“We don’t want anyone in this country with unfettered power. It’s unlikely you’re going to persuade me the special prosecutor has power to do anything he or she wants,” Ellis said in court on the Manafort case. “The American people feel pretty strongly that no one has unfettered power.” Manafort also faces charges in a Washington D.C. court.

According to Fox News, Ellis was the sentencing judge in the case against the so-called “American Taliban,” John Walker Lindh. He sentenced Lindh, then 21, to 20 years in prison “after he pleaded guilty to charges related to his activity with the Taliban in Afghanistan,” Fox reports.