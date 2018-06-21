Dedrick Devonshay Williams’ Social Media: Tattooman Chucky Instagram & Facebook Posts

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, the suspect arrested in connection with XXXTentatcion’s death, has a lengthy Instagram and Facebook history. On Instagram, he goes by the name Tattooman Chucky. And on Facebook, he goes by the name Chucky Williams. His social media pages include a post on Facebook, less than a day before his arrest, that reads “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next.” Here’s a more in-depth look at what he has posted on social media. This is a developing story. (Note: Some posts or comments on the posts may have profanity or disturbing content.)

His Facebook Page, ‘Chucky Williams,’ Includes a Post About Being Thankful for Not Being in Jail

His Facebook page, which is posted under the name Chucky Williams, includes a post about being thankful for not being in jail.

But shortly before he was arrested, he posted: “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next.”

In the Facebook post above, he shared a photo of him wearing a shirt with the name “Tattooman Chucky” and “Zombiez Ink.” From other posts on Facebook and Instagram, he appeared to make a living in the tattoo industry. However, he also had an extensive criminal history, including being accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

He often posted photos and videos of himself with large amounts of cash, like these:

He also posted about having more humble beginnings.

He once posted a video about being a godfather, which showed kids playing on a trampoline. He also sometimes posted videos that showed him singing to music. Here are some more samples of his Facebook posts.

His earliest posts on Facebook seem to begin in 2010, but his posts don’t become public until April 12. His posts prior to that appear to not be public, except for a few public posts he made about tattoos in 2013 and the costs for getting them. He also posted about having a son and a few other posts. He has nearly 5,000 Facebook friends.

On Instagram, He Called Himself Tattooman Chucky

According to his public Facebook page posts, he created his Instagram page, called Tattooman Chucky sometime in 2013. Shortly before he was arrested, he added two photos to Instagram stories, one that was the same as a photo he had added to Facebook where he had written “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next.”

He also has some more lighthearted Instagram posts, such as this one with a puppy:

Quite a few of his Instagram posts also showed him holding money. And a lot of people added angry comments to them after he was arrested.

Here are some more of his Instagram posts.

This is a developing story.