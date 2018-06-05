Supernatural Drama ‘Shadowhunters’ Canceled by Freeform

Freeform has canceled the supernatural drama series “Shadowhunters” late Monday evening. The show is set to end with a special two-hour final at the close of the upcoming second half of season three, according to Variety.

Although the cable network has opted not to renew the show for a fourth season, the network ordered two extra episodes to help wrap up the story. The expanded 12-episode final season, dubbed Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, will air in spring 2019.

Join us for the final hunt. #Shadowhunters returns in Spring 2019 for its final season concluding with a special two-part series finale event. pic.twitter.com/G69zyQeZKK — Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) June 5, 2018

“We are very proud of ‘Shadowhunters,’ a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

Freeform originally ordered a 10-episode third season, but went back and ordered 10 more back episodes. Season 3A wrapped up on May 15. Deadline reports that the show will have a chance to finish by covering all six Mortal Instruments books, on which the show is based. The current third season goes over books 4 and 5; the two-hour finale will be based on the sixth and final novel in the series, according to Deadline.

Shadowhunters got off to a strong start, becoming Freeform’s strongest new scripted show in 2016; however, ratings have been declining steadily since the premiere, although the show still has a solid fan base and continues to generate a lot of online buzz after episodes air.

Actor Dominic Sherwood who plays one of the main characters in the show, Jace Wayland, tweeted his thanks to fans early Tuesday.

“We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads held high,” Sherwood tweeted. “We love you. Forever and always. Xx.”

All good things come to an end. It has been my privelidge to be a part of this world. @ShadowhuntersTV team have been so close to my heart for 3 years. You. The fans. Make us happy and strong and proud. Thank you. For everything. We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads… — Dominic Sherwood (@DomSherwood1) June 5, 2018

…held high. We love you. Forever and always. Xx — Dominic Sherwood (@DomSherwood1) June 5, 2018

Matthew Daddario, Harry Shum Jr. and David Castro all tweeted farewells to fans after the news broke as well, thanking fans for an “amazing journey.”

First, I want to say thank you to the INCREDIBLE fans from all over the world! This has been an amazing journey being part of @ShadowhuntersTV & to have the opportunity to play the incomparable Magnus Bane. I am so proud of our magical cast, crew & writers for 3 wonderful seasons — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) June 5, 2018

To all the Shadowhunter fans… it was a great ride. I was so lucky to have met/worked with such an amazing cast and crew who I will truly miss. Thank you @FreeformTV and thank you @ShadowhuntersTV I love you all, and thank you for letting me be your Raphael Santiago❤️ — David Castro (@DavidLCastro_) June 5, 2018

Fans flooded Twitter with memes, questioning why the show was canceled. The hashtag #SaveShadowhunters has been trending, with over 600 thousand tweets as of Tuesday morning. Even some of the actors got on the trend, jokingly telling fans to add the hashtag to every post, regardless what it’s about.

Include #SAVESHADOWHUNTERS in every tweet. If you’re tweeting about your dog, put in the hashtag. If you’re tweeting about being on the toilet, use the hashtag. Don’t let it die — Matthew Daddario (@daddariosays) June 5, 2018

My trying to understand why Shadowhunters was cancelled. #SaveShadowhunters pic.twitter.com/YKHFRUxBQ8 — Alex loves Matthew 🐄 (@paintitmalec) June 5, 2018

I guess nobody wants shadowhunters to carry on #saveshadowhunters pic.twitter.com/rS9l8zgCCT — Cein (@CeinwenE) June 5, 2018

alec lightwood did not kiss magnus bane and come out in front of the whole institute at his own wedding to someone else just for shadowhunters to be cancelled during pride month, the disrespect #SAVESHADOWHUNTERS — love, charl (@izzyslaywoods) June 5, 2018

Some fans are reaching out to Netflix in hopes that the streaming service will pick the show up.