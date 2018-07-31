WATCH: Video of LeBron James’ Full Speech at Opening of I Promise School

LeBron James I Promise School opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on July 30. The public school, built in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, is designed for at-risk kids, particularly those who are one year or more behind their expected reading level. The school is meant to help provide students the tools to have a successful future

According to Think Progress, the school will teach 240 students: 120 third graders and 120 fourth graders. By 2022, the school “plans to serve children in kindergarten through eighth grade.” The school is free to attend, and provides a plethora of services that most public schools don’t or can’t offer students, including free transportation within two miles of the school, free breakfast, lunch and snacks, free bicycles and helmets for all attendees, and guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron for every student who graduates.

The school also offers services for the parents of the children attending, including access to a food pantry, as well as services to help the parents get their GED and jop-placement programs.

“I think the missing link in public education is that family wraparound support,” principal Brandi Davis told the Los Angeles Times. “Because our students come to school and they’re worried about things at home. … We want to create that safe, that secure and that caring and loving environment for our families and our students so that our kids can focus on education.”

“Every one of these kids, maybe they don’t become LeBron James on the basketball court, but they become the LeBron James of their passion and dream in life,” said Michele Campbell, the executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, as reported by USA Today.

James called the opening of the school a “huge moment,” for all involved – the kids, the foundation, the city of Akron, and himself. He started off with a moving speech about how connected he feels to Akron, and why he decided to focus on opening a school to begin with.

NBA star LeBron James’ I Promise school opens for first day.@LesterHoltNBC has the story. pic.twitter.com/rXURl9EvKd — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 31, 2018

“As a kid from Akron, Ohio myself, I remember walking these streets,” he stated during his speech. “People always ask me, why a school? Because I know exactly what these 240 kids are going through. I know the streets that they walk. I know the trials and tribulations they go through. I know the ups, the downs, everything that they dream about. I know all the nightmares that they have, because I’ve been there.”

The day before the school opened, James posted a Tweet exclaiming how he had the “jitters” before the first day of school.

“The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!!” he wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the # IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams…”

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

During his opening speech, he spoke about how kids just “want to feel like we care,” and how one of his goals with the I Promise school was to provide the structure and

“Kids just want to know if we care about them,” he continued in his speech. “They have the dreams, they have the aspirations … they just need to know that someone cares. And that’s why we’re doing this today. That’s why we are going to continue to do things like this, because we want these kids over here, these kids over here, and all the kids in this city, and hopefully beyond the city lines, beyond the state lines, and beyond the country lines to understand that this is something because we care about their future.”

“By me being able to put something like this together, I want people to know that these kids should have the same opportunity as everyone else. And that’s what’s most important,” James continued.

Each year until 2022, the school will add new grade levels. Next year, second and fifth graders will be added, and in 2022, the I Promise School will function as both an elementary and middle school, serving first through eighth graders.

Akron Public Schools sees the I Promise School as a “long-term investment” that will benefit not just the kids going to the school, but others within the district. The school system expects to see smaller class sizes, increased enrollment, and better grades overall.