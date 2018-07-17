One Grand Gallery Portland Posts Trump Beheaded Painting

One Grand Gallery, an art gallery in Portland, Oregon, has posted a graphic painting of President Donald Trump being beheaded with a knife to his throat. Be forewarned that the image and language are both disturbing.

A man named Brett Hart first posted a photo on Facebook of the painting as it appeared on a window. “Wow! Saw this today on se 10th, man! Is that sending a peaceful tolerance message, if you have small children imagine the conversation this is gonna be…. #kidsdonotneedthiscrap!” he wrote.

Portland Police spokesman Christopher Burley, asked whether police have received complaints about the painting, told Heavy, “I have looked for calls in this area of Portland from 7/1/18 to present. I have located no complaints about One Grand Gallery, located at 1000 E Burnside St. A community member contacted the Bureau of Emergency Communications to inform police of the etching and report threats the caller had seen on social media regarding the gallery. Based on information I read in the call, however, it does not appear this was a ‘complaint.'”

After Criticism, One Grand Gallery Posted the Same Painting Photo on Facebook

After online writers started flooding One Grand Gallery’s social media pages with criticism of the painting, the gallery doubled down and posted the same photo on Facebook along with the caption, “The same people offended over a ‘death threat’ are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony.”

A group called Educating Liberals was one of those to share the picture on Twitter, writing, “Shame on you, One Grand Gallery. This is COMPLETELY unacceptable. I should be calling Secret Service on the owner for threatening our President’s life.”

The new post sparked additional criticism to flood the gallery’s comment page. “You openly admitted that this is a death threat. Many have taken note of this and reported it,” wrote one woman.

The Gallery Has an Exhibit Called ‘F*ck You Mr. President

On July 13, 2018, the gallery posted a flyer to an exhibit called “F*ck You Mr. President” and wrote, “TONIGHT 7/13 @ 7pm!”

People have filled the comment thread for the gallery with more than 1,000 comments on Facebook, many of them angry. “I hope they shut down your galley for inciting violence against our president. Maybe you should do actual research on what our president has done for our country and stop believing in fake news,” read one. Wrote another person, ” I’d be looking for a brick..”

Other anti-Trump artwork was shared on Instagram.

On Facebook, the gallery says it was founded in 2012 and offers “contemporary art and design gallery, a publisher, a producer of art objects and an agent of creative instigation.”

Heavy has reached out to One Grand Gallery for response by email and phone and will update this story if a response is received.

One Grand Gallery Calls Itself an ‘Agent of Creative Instigation’

One Grand Gallery calls itself a “contemporary art & design gallery and an agent of creative instigation based in Portland, OR.”

It’s top Twitter picture is a sketch of President Donald Trump naked with extremely small genitalia. It’s from November 2016, however. “Sketchy Saturday,” the drawing reads. “11/19! Take a break from the world with some free mimosas & figure drawing at the gallery 1:30-3:30pm @ 1000 E Burnside. $5 suggested #pdx,” says the caption with it.

Other tweets on the page quote famous artists or showcase artwork, both political and non political. The site advertises live nude sketching events.

Heavy also contacted the United States Secret Service to see whether that agency has received complaints about the painting or are investigating it but has yet to hear back from either agency.

The painting controversy comes in the wake of members of Trump’s administration being confronted in restaurants as tensions rise throughout the country.