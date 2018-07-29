PHOTO: Men Dressed As Russian Soldiers Guard Trump’s Hollywood Star

Two men dressed as Russian Soldiers are now guarding the remnants of Trumps Hollywood Star pic.twitter.com/sIHLTouKnu — Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) July 28, 2018

Two men dressed as Russian soldiers remain “on guard” on either side of Trump’s Hollywood Star today, just a few days after a man named Austin Clay smashed the president’s star.

Earlier this week, Clay took a pickax out of his guitar case and used it to smash the Trump star on Hollywood Boulevard. He later turned himself in and is awaiting charges. You can read about Clay here.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that it intends to work with police to “prosecute to the full extent of the law,” something it would do “for any Walk of Fame star that has been vandalized.”

On Thursday, the Hollywood Trust replaced the star. But that evening, a brawl broke out between Trump supporters, who had gathered to protect the new star, and a group of anti-Trump protesters. You can watch footage from that fight here.

The “Russian soldiers” were first spotted at the star on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel showed footage of the men dressed as soldiers. “That’s what comrades do for other comrades,” he joked.

Trump has been dogged by accusations that he is too close to Russian president Vladimir Putin and by questions about whether he knew that Russian intelligence was allegedly interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.