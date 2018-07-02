Redoine Faid’s Wife Helped Him Escape from Prison in 2013

More than 24 hours after Redoine Faid escaped from a French prison by helicopter, police seem at a loss about where the notorious gangster could be. 3000 men have been deployed to search for Faid. Authorities feared that the Franco-Algerian may escape to Israel, as he has in the past, and live there disguised as an Orthodox Jew.

But not everyone is rooting for Faid to be caught. In cell phone footage of Faid’s escape, the inmates in the prison can be heard cheering. And one prominent French actress, Beatrice Dalle, congratulated Faid on social media, saying, “Que Dieu te protege,” or, “May God protect you.”

Faid’s brazen escape was likely carried out with some help from his brother, Brahim. And Faid’s last dramatic jail break, back in 2013, might not have happened without the gangster’s wife.

Here’s what you need to know.

Faid’s Wife Brought Him the Explosives for His 2013 Escape

In 2011, Faid was sent to a prison in Sequeddin, northern France. In 2013, he made a daring prison break: using explosives that his wife allegedly brought to the jail, Faid blasted open the prison gates and got out.

First, though, Faid took five prison guards hostage. He then blasted open the prison gates and let four of the prison guards go free, before escaping, with the final hostage, through the prison gates and into a waiting car. Faid abandoned the getaway car, and the final hostage, near the city of Lille.

Later, the lawyer for Faid’s now-ex wife said that she was never at the prison to visit Faid on the day he received the explosives. This was apparently in contradition to the ex-wife’s earlier testimony. Little is public about Faid’s wife, and not even her name — or specifics about the couple’s marriage, divorce, and child — is public.

Faid Said He Had to Break Out of Jail to See His Dying Father

Redoine Faid told a court in 2017 that he broke out of jail in 2013 because he wanted to see his dying father, who was living in Algeria at that time. Faid spoke about the “call of liberty” and said that he wanted to return to his old life, living as a “businessman” with his wife and his son.

Faid complained that being transferred to Sequedin, 200 kilometers from his family, was a hardship and that he had requested to be put in the prison at Nantes.

Faid’s Brother Brahim Was Arrested After Faid’s Latest Prison Break

Police arrested Brahim Faid, Redoine Faid’s brother, after Faid’s dramatic prison break just yesterday. Fisal was being held in Versailles prison as of Sunday. Brahim had gone to visit his brother on Sunday morning, and both men were in the visitor’s room when Faid’s men flew in to rescue him by helicopter. The fact that Redoine Faid was in the visitor’s room, instead of locked up in a cell, may have made his getaway much easier.

Faid comes from a large family, and he is not the only one involved in criminal actitives. His older brother, Fisal is two years older than him. In 2016, when Fisal was 46, an Algerian court condemned him to 20 years in prison for involvement in the death of a French policewoman, Aurelie Fouquet.

Faid Described His Mother As “Affectionate” and His Father As “Honest”

During a court appearance in 2016, Faid made reference to his family. He talked about his nine brothers and sisters. And he painted an idyllic picture of his childhood home.

Faid said that his mother was “affectueuse,” or “affectionate.” He said that he father was “integre,” or “honest.”

Very little is known about Faid’s family, beyond the snippets that Faid lets out now and then.