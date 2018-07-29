Two Americans Killed in Hit-And-Run While Cycling in Tajikistan

Four cyclists including two Americans and two Dutch nationals were killed in southern Tajikistan by a hit and run driver. Three others were injured. It’s unclear if the incident was intentional or an accident, the Tajikistan Interior Ministry said on its website.

A group of cyclists were touring the rugged, mountainous countryside of the Central Asian nation bordered by China, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

According to Radio Free Europe, the Tajikistan Interior Ministry said three cyclists were declared dead at the scene and a fourth died later at a hospital. Three others suffered non-life threatening injuries, the report reads.

Four Foreign Cyclists Killed, Three Injured In Hit And Run In Southern Tajikistan https://t.co/ZQMZ4lXstf — Dimitri François (@sommelier50) July 29, 2018

It was reported that at least one person is in custody, a 21-year-old male.

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe confirmed the deaths of American citizens.

“Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to share further details. Our condolences go out to the victims’ families, and we will continue to work with Tajik authorities in the ongoing investigation,” the Facebook statement reads in part.

The cyclists were part of a bike tour, it was reported.

The fatal incident happened in an area called Danghara, which is around 90 miles south of that land-locked nation’s capital, Dushanbe.

#BREAKING Accident in the territory of the jamoat of Sebaston, Dangara District, Khatlon region.#Tajikistan Subsequently, 3 foreign citizens were killed at the spot, and another foreign citizen died at the Dangara District Hospital. pic.twitter.com/LiOaxMvJmV — ALPHA PRO (@DTMsport) July 29, 2018

“In Tajikistan, if you kill foreign cyclists with your car and flee the scene while leaving behind your license plate, police special forces will be at your house within a couple of hours to kill you dead.”

In Tajikistan, if you kill foreign cyclists with your car and flee the scene while leaving behind your license plate, police special forces will be at your house within a couple of hours to kill you dead: https://t.co/dNdRsW28Ct pic.twitter.com/Tge85amCAM — Christian (@ChristianBleuer) July 29, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will update it when the Americans are named.