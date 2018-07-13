Who’s Flying the Trump Baby Balloon?

A massive 20-foot blimp depicting Pres. Donald Trump as a baby in a diaper was set afloat this morning above Parliament Square as protests against his visit to the UK continue.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave the OK for the balloon mocking Trump to fly over London. That blessing has been widely criticized.

Graphic designer and activist Matt Bonner raised tens of thousands of dollars to help fund the creation he invented using Adobe illustrator, according to the UK Express. It’s reported Bonner considered adding a “tear to the blimp’s face” but settled on “Trump’s trademark pout, and colored the facial area a darker shade of orange compared to the rest of the body.”

Trump told The Sun, “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London.

“I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”