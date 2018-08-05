Nicolas Maduro Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicolas Maduro is the president of Venezuela and the successor to pupulist leader Hugo Chavez.

Like Chavez, Maduro has a long list of grievances and has often claimed that he is the victim of assassination attempts. And just a few months ago, a former USAID official said it was “time” for a coup in Venezuela.

The most recent alleged assassination attempt happened on Saturday, August 4, in the middle of a speech Maduro was delivering. You can read about it here.

Maduro also has a complex relationship with money. He earns one of the lowest salaries among South American leaders, since Venezuelan law caps his salary at 12 times the country’s minimum wage. But Maduro’s net worth has been estimated at 2 million dollars — which, while lower than many leaders, still does not make him exactly a man of the people.

Local media have also been highly critical of Maduro’s spending habits, which they say amount to 1.8 million a day.

Here’s what you need to know about Maduro’s net worth:

1. Maduro’s Net Worth Is Estimated at 2 Million Dollars. But His Salary Is Just Four Thousand Dollars A Month

Nicolas Maduro rose from fairly humble beginnings to become the right-hand man of Hugo Chavez and, after Chavez’s death, the president of Venezuela. Along the way, he seems to have accumulated some money.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Maduro has a net worth of two million dollars. That figure — two million — has been repeated by another source.

Maduro may have begun to set aside money during the years he worked as a union leader. More recently, he has been accused of taking bribes from a transnational construction company.

Venezuelan law puts a cap to how much the president can earn. In accordance with the law, Maduro’s salary is 12 times the Venezuelan minimum wage. He earns just over four thousand a month.

Maduro is not the only Venezuelan politician with millions, of course. Hugo Chavez’s daughter has been named the richest person in Venezuela.

2. Maduro Dreamed of Being a Rock Star But Became A Bus Driver In Caracas Instead

Maduro was born in November of 1962 in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital. He was the son of a working class family; his father was a union organizer.

Maduro flirted with the idea of becoming a musician but became a bus driver instead. He and his father organized a local trade union.

From there, he slowly rose through the political ranks until he became one of Hugo Chavez’s top allies. Before Chavez’s death, he served as both the vice president and the foreign minister. After Chavez died from cancer, Maduro became interim president. Then — in a contested election — he became president in his own right.

3. South American Media Say Maduro Budgets 1.8 Million Dollars A Day For Food, Clothing, And Travel

Maduro and his children have often been criticized in the Latin American press for their spending habits.

In 2016, El Mundo said that Maduro was able to spend 1.8 million dollars a day on his food, clothing, and travel expenses.

That figure comes from the Venezuelan government’s 2014 budget, which was obtained by a group called Traparencia de Venezuela. The budget reportedly included a daily personal spending sum of 1.8 million dollars a day. Venezuelan media notes that this is 16 times more than Queen Isabella budgets for.

4. Maduro Has Been Accused of Accepting Millions in Bribes, and Has Been Allegedly Linked to a Money Laundering Case

While Maduro was running for election in 2013, he allegedly asked the Brazilian construction giant, Obredecht, to pay him 50 million dollars in order to continue its contracts in Venezuela.

Obredecht has been named in bribery scandals across Latin America.

The company reportedly refused to give Maduro 50 million dollars — but they allegedly paid him 35 million.

Maduro’s name has also been linked to a money laundering scandal involving 1,200 million dollars and centering in Miami. He was anever actually charged in that case.

5. Maduro’s Political Mentor Was Hugo Chavez. Chavez’s Daughter Is The Richest Person in Venezuela

Maduro was both vice president and foreign minister under Venezuela’s populist president Hugo Chavez. Chavez’s daughter, Maria Gabriela Chavez, has been listed as the richest person in Venezula.

Maria Gabriela has has bank accounts in the U.S. and Andorra with assets totaling nearly $4.2 billion. That figure would make her the richest person in Venezuela.

In 2017, Maria Gabriela was appointed to be Venezuela’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations.

She has been accused of involvement in a sweetheart deal with an Argentine rice company, Biart. But nothing was ever proven.

After that accusation came out, Maria Gabriela wrote an Instragram post, directed at her late father. It read,

“They speak about millions, about inheritance, about riches … and the think they insult us. They’re such simple beings that they have no inkling about the bigger riches that you always gave me and that you left me.”