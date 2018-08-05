PHOTO: Train Derailed in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh News Freight train derails near Station Square https://t.co/79BRPszogZ pic.twitter.com/1ehAa89FiB — Pittsburg NewsChan (@Pittsburgh_NC) August 5, 2018

A freight train drove off the rails near Station Square in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. Police and first responders rushed to the scene. The T-line light rail service was suspended after some of the freight cars fell onto the rails of the T-line.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Cargo train detailed in Pittsburgh. Fell onto the port authority T line before Station Square. Police, fire, first responders all blocking Carson. Hard to say if anyone was injured pic.twitter.com/5fZP0Lvym9 — Isaac McDaniel (@mcdaniel_isaac) August 5, 2018

#BREAKING: A freight train has derailed near downtown #Pittsburgh, the train has fallen onto the T tracks near Station Square. https://t.co/n0q4ZHCqGe pic.twitter.com/qTISY0ld6i — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) August 5, 2018

Reports on social media said that the accident happened at Carson Street and Smithson Street. Reports also said that the roads were being shut down nearby and that “dry goods” from the freight train had spilled out onto the roads.

