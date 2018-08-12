Unite the Right 2 Live Stream: Watch Protest & Counterprotest Videos

Today is the one-year anniversary of the tragedy in Charlottesville that left counter protester Heather Heyer dead after a car crashed into a crowd of people. Today, Unite the Right is having a second event in Washington, D.C. because Charlottesville would not approve a permit for an official rally there. However, there are some unofficial protests and counterprotests happening today in Charlottesville, which you can watch on Heavy’s story here. Note: If you hear audio when you first visit this story, it may mean that some videos started to auto-play. Just scroll down and mute what you don’t want to hear.

This next video periodically slows down due to buffering issues, but it also providing a live stream from D.C.

WUSA 9 has been posting a lot of live videos on Facebook of the protests today. Their latest is below, but you can visit their Facebook page here for more.

Here is one from earlier today from WUSA 9:

Circa is also periodically posting live videos. Here is one from the Freedom Plaza counter protest. You can see more of Circa’s videos as they are posted on Facebook here.

The Root is also posting live videos on Facebook here.

This is a developing story.