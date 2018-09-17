Beth Wilkinson, Brett Kavanaugh’s Lawyer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has said he’d been willing to sit down with lawmakers to address allegations that he committed sexual assault when he was a high school student at Georgetown Prep in the 1980s. In a statement issued Monday, Kavanaugh once again denied that he has ever committed any kind of sexual assault.

He said, “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

CNN is reporting that Kavanaugh has hired Beth Wilkinson, of the law firm Wilkinson Walsh and Eskovitz, to be his lawyer. Wilkinson has prosecuted a number of extremely high profile cases and is the recipient of a great number of awards, including The American Lawyer 2015 Litigator of the Year and the Law360 Trial Ace Here’s what you need to know about Beth Wilkinson:

1. Wilkinson is Married to David Gregory, of CNN

Beth Wilkinson and David Gregory were married in 2000, in a ceremony on Nantucket Island.

David Gregory formerly served as anchor on Meet the Press and is now an analyst for CNN. Gregory came under fire while he was a reporter covering the Bush White House, since he was often accused of having a “liberal bias.”

The couple has three children.

2. Wilkinson Served in the Army for Four Years, Earning the Rank of Captain

Wilkinson served in the US Army from 1987 to 1991, and earning the rank of captain. Her father was a Navy submarine captain and, after retirement, directed the nuclear spent-fuel project in Hanford, Washington.

After leaving the army, Wilkinson joined the Justice Department. She prosecuted a number of high-profile terror cases and was awarded the Justice Department’s highest honor — The Attorney General’s Exceptional Service Award — twice, once for her work prosecuting a Colombian narcoterrorist, and once for her prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

She is the first person to have been awarded that honor twice.

3. Wilkinson Played a Key Role in the Trial of Panamanian Strong Man Manuel Noriega

After receiving her honorable discharge from the army, Wilkinson joined the Justice Department. She was appointed special assistant U.S. attorney in Florida.

She joined the prosecution of Panamanian military leader Manuel Noriega in 1990. Noriega was eventually convicted of racketeering, money laundering and drug charges, although he didn’t serve time in the United States. He was extradited to France, and later sent to Panama, where he is now imprisoned for crimes committed during his reign over Panama in the 1980s.

4. She Prosecuted Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh

Wilkinson argued passionately for giving the death penalty to Timothy McVeigh, telling the jury to “look into the eyes of a coward and tell him you will have courage. . . . Tell him he is no patriot. He is a traitor and deserves to die.” She added, “Killing 168 people is enough. This is the crime that the death penalty was designed for.”

Wilkinson was awarded the Justice Department’s most prestigious award for her work on the McVeigh case, making her the first person to ever win that award two times.

5. Wilkinson Represented Cheryl Mills and Three Other Hillary Clinton Aides in the Probe into Clinton’s Private Email Server

In 2016, as the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State, four top Clinton staffers hired Beth Wilkinson to represent them.

Wilkinson represented Cheryl Mills, who served as legal and political adviser to Clinton. She also represented Mill’s deputy, Heather Samuelson. Samuelson was the person who sorted Clinton’s emails into work and personal, so that the “personal” messages could be deleted.

And Wilkinson represented Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff Jake Sullivan, and Phillippe Reines, who served as Clinton’s spokesman and also used personal email for work purposes at State.