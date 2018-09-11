WATCH: Pat Robertson Orders Hurricane Florence Back to Sea [VIDEO]

Televangelist Pat Robertson has ordered Hurricane Florence back to sea and declared a “shield of protection” around the Christian Broadcasting Network, Regent University and all his facilities Monday during a special payer service.

Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 storm that is expected to strike around the coast of the Carolina’s and Virginia coastline by Thursday.

Robertson called on God to intervene and turn the storm back to sea.

Cameras outside the station captured views of Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic at 8:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 10. With winds of 115 miles an hour it could make landfall along the eastern seaboard of the U.S. late Thursday or early Friday. pic.twitter.com/DhEHhSeeDx — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 10, 2018

Robertson said in the recorded prayer service on CBN that a year after he came to Virginia Beach to start his Christian broadcast network and campus, in 1961, Hurricane Esther was threatening. Afraid the storm might cause damage to his newly installed TV station, he nad his staff prayed and “commanded” Esther to shift course.

“God reached his hand down into the Atlantic Ocean and said you will not go any further.”

Robertson said that CBN was unscathed because God heard the prayer. Monday he said they’d do the same thing.

“I don’t want that thing to come in. I don’t want it to hurt Regent, I don’t wait it to hurt CBN, I don’t want it to tear up the beautiful campus, I don’t want it to tear these trees down, I don’t want to see any damage, I don’t want a bunch of glass flowing, and I don’t want [damage] all over this area that is counting on us to pray for them.”

Robertson cited a Bible passage where Jesus commanded the waters and winds on the Sea of Galilee to “be still” and instructed staff members to pray with him and “declare in the name of the Lord that you shall go no farther.” referring to Hurricane Florence.

The Virginia Pilot reported Tuesday morning that Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen is preparing to declare an emergency and will recommended evacuations.

Robertson commanded a “shield of protection” over the CBN and Regent campuses.

“You shall do no damage in this area. We declare a shield of protection all over Tidewater and we declare a shield of protection over those innocent people in the path of this hurricane. In Jesus’ holy name, be out to sea!”