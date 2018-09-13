Sierra Dawn Measelle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The video is brief, just 30 seconds, but in it, a woman named Sierra Dawn Measelle goes on a racist and xenophobic rant at a young Asian woman who records the incident.

Some say Measelle sounded drunk. Some mock her for her xenophobic rhetoric against Asians while driving a Hyundai. Some, stunned by her racism and xenophobia, are defending their city, Portland, arguing she does not represent PDX. Some are slinging because she’s been identified as a stripper. Others posted her mug shot from a 2013 arrest for disorderly conduct and drug possession.

People are angry and have come for Measelle, 29, for her hate speech.

But the woman who recorded the racist attack aimed at her is asking people to not threaten Measelle despite her bigotry.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In the Video Measelle Tells Selina Cairel She’s an ‘Illegal’ and Her Parents ‘Worked in Dirt’

This just happened in Portland, Oregon. Racism exists. Y'all gotta wake up, can't believe this happened in my own city. Her name is Sierra Dawn Measelle and she's a stripper at the Stars in Bridgeport. RT and get this spread. pic.twitter.com/CJF0NLQXU8 — Ozzy (@OsccBreezy1) September 13, 2018

In the video of two white women in a Hyundai, the passenger trying to obscure her face with her hair, the driver, Measelle, leans over to engage with Selina Cairel and her friends.

“Before you say anything you might want to make sure you’re actual legals and then call the cops,” she says.

Cairel and her friends ask, call the cops “about what?”

Measelle says: “You’re illegals crossing the border. And your parents probably had to work in fucking dirt just to get here.”

Cairel says this is what she has to deal with “in Portland.”

2. Cairel Posted the Video to Facebook, Albeit Reluctantly

“I normally don’t share anything around here but I’m very upset,” Cairel posted on Facebook.

She explained that she was out with friends and “had a terrible encounter with a girl who was saying the nastiest most racist thing possible.”

Cairel said that after “wasting my breath trying to knock some sense into her I just let her speak. It started when she had said in the most demeaning poor excuse of a supposed ‘Asian’ accent that she’s Asian, she ‘can’t see that’s why (she) can’t drive.'”

Cairel said she happened to be parked next to her and “did not instigate this at all.”

“She was the one to pull out her phone first saying, ‘This should go on Instagram’ and started recording me. I literally just got back to my car from getting some Voodoo donuts and just wanted to go home. I never let this pass and wanna make sure this kind of behavior is seen and how people of color encounter this all the time. I wanna make sure she gets seen and her racist, ignorant behavior is exposed.”

3. Furious Folks on Social Media, Many Oregonians, Outed Measelle Not Unlike a Steady Stream of White Women Whose Racist Rhetoric is Regularly Posted Online

Oregonians and others were incensed by Measelle’s comments to Cairel.

Cairel’s friend was angry.

“The girl recording is one of my best friends. She did nothing and this Sierra girl just verbally attacked her.”

The girl recording is one of my best friends. She did nothing and this Sierra girl just verbally attacked her — Britney (@ohsnapitsbrit7) September 13, 2018

Not unlike myriad others, this Twitter user said this kind of behavior in Portland should not be tolerated.

“Uh uh, not in my fuckin city.”

Uh uh, not in my fuckin city. — oakley (@intrusivethotti) September 13, 2018

For many from Portland, they were mortified and apologized for Measelle’s behavior saying she is not emblematic of their city. Or at least they hope not.

I live here- I’m not surprised. I’ve had people yell “Ni***r” at me while I was walking or driving. — Vonda Page (@VoPa97229) September 13, 2018

But others posted that out-in-the-open racism is more prevalent than ever. “I live here- I’m not surprised. I’ve had people yell “Ni***r” at me while I was walking or driving.”

Measelle now joins Alison Ettel known as Permit Patty who called police on a little girl selling cold water outside her apartment for hot and thirsty baseball game goers in San Francisco, and Jennifer Schulte, known as BBQ Becky, who called police on a black family grilling in a public park in Oakland, and Repo Rachel who calls police on a man getting into his own car in Milwaukee and Stephanie Stremple known as Pool Patrol Paula who assaulted a black child in a pool in South Carolina. And the list goes on and on.

4. Cairel Asked People Not to Threaten Measelle, Who Has Shuttered Her Social Media

Cairel’s Facebook post has been viewed nearly 8,000 times and has nearly 3,000 comments and the vast and overwhelming majority are comments of outrage and of support for Cairel. But many have resorted to threatening Measelle and Cairel has asked people to please not make threats despite her “bigotry” and her hurling of racist and xenophobic magniloquence.

“Please stop with sharing her address and the horrible threats, she’s an ignorant bigot but she doesn’t need her life to be threatened. Thank you guys!”

Many have said that Measelle is getting the payback she deserves.

“Hope she finds a pumpkin seed in one of her pumpkin spice lattes and chokes on it,” one person commented though likely sarcastically.

Meanwhile, Cairel wanted to let people know she was “legal.”

5. Measelle, Who Has a Minor Criminal Record, Has Been Identified as a Stripper, But Strip Clubs Are Denying She Works For Them, Though Evidence of Her Profession is Available Online

Measelle has a minor criminal record that includes a disorderly conduct charge, possession of a controlled substance and violating open container laws, according to court records.

She has shuttered her social media and her Instagram, which was set to private has access to her Piknu account which is also private. There are a number of references to Measelle online based on her profession as a stripper.

Twitter and Facebook sleuths located her address, phone number and identified a few strip clubs where some suggested Measelle works or worked. At least two have responded saying she does not work at their venues, Stars Cabaret and Casa Diablo (The Devil’s House).

READ NEXT: NRA Puts KKK Hoods on Thomas the Tank Engine