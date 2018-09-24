Truth and Courage Secret Society Also Referred to as ‘Tit & Clit’

Truth and Courage, an all-male secret society that Judge Brett Kavanaugh was a member of, was often referred to by the nickname “Tit and Clit,” according to a story published by the New Yorker.

Truth and Courage was less of a secret society and more of a fraternity, according to BuzzFeed News. The name was widely considered a joke, poking fun of Yale’s older, more formal secret societies like Bushes’ Skull and Bones, according to Kristin Sherry, who attended school a few years before Kavanaugh. Sherry, who knew several members of Truth and Courage, called them mostly “nice party guys.”

“It was a bit of a joke.” Sherry told BuzzFeed News.

Most of Yale’s network of secret societies were formal groups that met in large stone buildings called “tombs,” to discuss politics and social issues while dining on expensive and elaborate meals. According to BuzzFeed, the formal groups are “famously alcohol-free,” although Truth and Courage was anything but.

“It was nothing like Scroll and Key, nothing like Wolf’s Head,” one woman who graduated a year after Kavanaugh told BuzzFeed. “They just drank a ton. They got drunk.” She paused. “All I remember is them drinking.”

Correct. It was not a motto but rather a crude chant a group of blindfolded pledges were ordered to chant in front of the Women's Center in the fall of 2010. Also, DKE is being conflated here w/separate secret society, Truth and Courage. https://t.co/ii1GcCPStR pic.twitter.com/1S71sGsOF4 — Richard Horgan (@hollywoodspin) September 20, 2018

Sherry told BuzzFeed that Truth and Courage, also known as TNC, was “organized around having sex with coeds,” unlike many of the other societies that were interested in prestigious family backgrounds and high GPA’s.

TNC was known by its alternative nickname – “Tit and Clit” – years before Kavanaugh started at Yale. However, the group was still known for its members’ excessive drinking and sleeping around.

Sherry told BuzzFeed that she didn’t specifically care that Kavanaugh was a member of TNC, since Yale was very “sexually liberal” in the 80’s. However, she does take issue with Kavanaugh potentially attempting to overturn Roe v. Wade if he is elected to the Supreme Court.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy,” Sherry told BuzzFeed.

In today's Yale Daily News: what Brett Kavanaugh was up to back in his school days, when he belonged to a secret society known as "tit and clit". Motto: No means yes. Yes means anal. pic.twitter.com/ft4JXIGaJY — joyce maynard (@joycemaynard) September 20, 2018

While at Yale, Kavanaugh was also a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, or “Deke,” which several students said was known for its wild and often “misogynistic” parties, according to some critics.

According to the Yale Daily News, Kavanaugh joined the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity in 1984 during his first year at Yale. A photo, which ran in the school paper in 1985, shows Kavanaugh’s frat brothers “waving a flag woven from women’s underwear as part of a procession of DKE initiates marching across Yale’s campus.”

