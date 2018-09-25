WATCH: Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Confront Ted Cruz in a DC Restaurant

A group of protesters, angry about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, confronted Senator Ted Cruz as he ate dinner in a swanky DC restaurant on Monday evening.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting "We Believe Survivors!" Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.

The protesters, who appeared to be mainly young men and women, surrounded Cruz and his wife at their table, chanting, “We believe survivors.”

Cruz, remaining calm throughout, said, “God bless you.” He added, “can you let my wife through?” as he and his wife stood up to leave.

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her.

“Do you believe survivors, sir?” the woman asked Kavanaugh. (She added, “please don’t touch me,” presumably speaking to a guard.) She said, “I’m a constituent. I’d love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?”

The crowd of protesters kept up a background chant throughout, saying, “we believe survivors.”

Cruz ignored her, stood up, and prepared to walk out. He said only, “God bless you.” “God bless you too,” said the woman.

In Austin, Sexual Assault Survivors Rallied Outside of Cruz’s Office

A group of women organized by the women’s rights group UltraViolet Action gathered outside of Ted Cruz’s office in Austin on Monday night, calling for Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court to be withdrawn. The protesters each carried a sign telling their story and detailing their own experience with sexual assault.

Protesters have targeted Ted Cruz because he has been an outspoken supporter of Kavanaugh; Cruz has also talked about his long-standing friendship with Kavanaugh. Cruz delivered the opening remarks at Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing on September 4th. The Texas senator said, Judge “Kavanaugh, welcome. Welcome to your family and to your friends. Demonstrating your good judgment, your wife was born and raised in West Texas, and you and she have been good friends of Heidi and mine for 20 years. Thank you for your decades of public service. ”

